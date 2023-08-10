HS in Tampere | A huge artificial island is being built in the middle of Tampere’s iconic lake landscape – This is what the “Dubai of Finland” looks like now

Tampere’s tramway will expand even more in the next few years thanks to the artificial island. A completely new district is also being planned in connection with Näsisaari, which is under construction.

We stand at the highest point of the island. The wind howls in the ears, and the seagulls play their own concert around.

The artificial island named Näsisaari is scheduled to be completed in early 2025. Thanks to it, the people of Tampere will be able to travel by tram from Santalahti to the western districts of Tampere.

From the top of Näsisaari, its size can be clearly seen: the artificial island of about twelve hectares is equivalent to a small part of the city. It has changed the beach landscape of Santalahti significantly.

There are also plans for the Näsisaari district. However, the island needs to be expanded almost twice in order to realize the planned district called Järvikaupunki. Again, it requires driving a huge amount of ore into the lake.

Before all this, there will probably also be a new permit and appeals round.

Huge Näsisaari mostly resembles a vague pile of gravel so far. Tampere’s redevelopment director has arrived to wonder about it with HS Milko Tietäväinen and operational director of Tampereen Raitiotie oy Jonna Anttila.

Tietäväinen states that the realization of Järvikaupungi on the northern edge of Näsisaari would be meaningful in terms of land use and economy.

“The new rail section needs users, and the most certain of them will be the new part of the city, next to which the tram runs.”

Tampere development manager Milko Tietäväinen and Tampereen Raitiotie oy’s operational manager Jonna Anttila in Näsisaari.

Before this, it must be decided, among other things, where the necessary amount of ore would be obtained – from one million to one and a half million cubic meters. The material should be found close enough so that the costs of expanding Näsisaari remain reasonable.

Tietäväinen uses the first phase of the construction of Näsisaari as an example.

Three kilometers south of the center of Tampere, the Sulkavuori underground wastewater treatment plant is under construction. Rock was mined from there between 2018 and 2021, which enabled the first phase of the construction of Näsisaari, which is now underway.

Quarry was transported from Sulkavuori to the Hiedanranta district, which is rising next to Näsisaari. The spectacular pile of one million cubic meters stood almost like a landmark for more than a year, waiting for the appeal and permit rounds to end.

This is what it’s all about Tekosaari enables the extension of the tramway The Tampere tramway project reached a new milestone on Monday, when traffic started on the Pyynikintori–Santalahti section.

However, from the point of view of Tampere’s public transport and the transformation of the city’s western districts, it is more significant that the Santalahti–Lentävänniemi section is also completed according to plans.

The Supreme Administrative Court decided on the approval of the earth filling only in December 2021. Thanks to the decision, Näsisaari can be built, through which tram traffic is scheduled to pass in January 2025. See also Ukraine | The mayor of Turku, Minna Arve, visited Kyiv

By mass Näsisaari is in a class of its own in the history of regional development in Pirkanmaa.

“When the permit came, one million cubic meters of ore was driven into the lake on 55,000 truck pallets in the end ahead of schedule,” says Tietäväinen.

For comparison: Ranta-Tampella and the Santalahti estuary, which once generated discussion, have been about half the size of the projects in the history of land fills made into waterways in Pirkanmaa.

It’s no wonder that Näsisaari has even been called the “Dubai of Finland”.

Now Näsisaari, born from Sulkavuori’s quarry, is ready except for the surface work that will start next May. At that time, lanes for cars, light traffic and where the whole huge artificial island project started: the western extension of the tramway will be built on the artificial island.

Size the tramway project would have threatened to remain a torso for West Tampere, if the Supreme Administrative Court had not given permission for earth filling in December 2021.

“At least we would have had to wait many more years for the tramway to be built according to the original plan up to Lentävänniemi,” says Tietäväinen.

The tramway would not have served the people of Western Tampere practically at all if its terminus had to be left in Santalahti.

“When the second phase of the tramway was started, the project was divided into parts 2A and 2B precisely because of this Näsisaari issue. Its construction was in the permit process for a long time, which brought a certain sense of uncertainty to the project.”

Näsisaari seen from the mainland.

All behind the making and twisting is Tampere’s strategy and a strong desire to stay in a growth career. It is necessary to think about where it is possible to build attractive residential areas for new residents.

Näsisaari’s Järvikaupunki would be a real treat if realized: three kilometers from the center, along the tramway and next to the Lielahti service center. Most of the apartments would have a lake view.

Implementing a growth strategy is like building a puzzle with a high risk factor. Several goals and conditions must match. Tietäväinen illustrates this “natza” with a simplified chain reaction:

When the need to grow had been identified, the map was looked at and a long-term search was started for areas with perfect location, which were more or less underutilized. At the same time, a problem was discovered: it was the geographically narrowest part of Tampere, where it was almost impossible to compact the land use, because the nearby narrow Pispalanharju was already fully built.

Finally, an alternative solution was found, i.e. the construction of an artificial island. In turn, it was made possible because the nearby Sulkavuori project provided quarry as filling material.

“Land use planning processes are always lengthy and carefully considered. But if Tampere lacked the vision and willpower for growth, we would hardly even imagine the chain reactions that make such big projects possible,” Tietäväinen says.

Observation picture of the tramway in Näsisaari as seen from Paasikiventie.

Hiedanrantan in the general plan of the area, a neighborhood of about 5,000 inhabitants has been planned for Näsisaari’s Järvikaupungi. Tietäväinen estimates that it would be possible to live in Järvikaupunki in the 2030s at the earliest.

Järvikaupunki and the new district of Hiedanranta, which has been under development for years, to the west of Näsisaari support each other’s attraction.

Hiedanranta’s attractiveness is so strongly believed in Tampere that the future section of the tramway was drawn to run through an area that is still under construction and not through the heavily trafficked industrial and service center of Lielahti.

Jonna Anttila says that in the preliminary plans, the tramway could perhaps be extended all the way to Ylöjärvi. This part would be drawn through the service center in Lielahti.

A detailed general plan already exists. Ideally, the construction of this section can start in about six years, says Anttila.

“A gear has already been installed at Hiedanranta for this section just to be sure.”

Näsisaari and the bridges connecting it are the last sections of the tram’s western extension to be built, Jonna Anttila says. Farther west, track work has already been done.

“If everything goes according to schedule, the operation of section 2B from Santalahti to the city border to Lentävänniemi will begin in January 2025.”

Näsisaari and the journey to the current point of the western extension of the tramway that it made possible has been bumpy.

In 2018, the Tampere Environmental Protection Association and the Pirkanmaa Ely Center complained about Hiedanranta’s preliminary land use master plan, when Tampere had first received a permit for Näsijärvi bank filling based on the plan in accordance with the Water Act.

In December of the following year, the Vaasa Administrative Court revoked the permit. In January 2020, the Regional Administrative Agency of Western and Inner Finland granted a permit for lake filling. In June of the same year, the general plan of Hiedanranta was approved as the basis for the new area. Näsisaari and Järvikaupunki were also included.

The administrative court of Vaasa rejected the environmental protection association’s appeal about the water permit. It was followed by an appeal to the Supreme Administrative Court, which did not grant the requested leave to appeal.

The construction of Näsisaari finally started in February 2022.

Näsisaari’s city-side bridge construction site. Pispala’s shot tower is behind.

Regional Administration Office according to the statement, the construction of the artificial island is not a risk to the groundwater. According to the Tampere Environmental Protection Association, which filed the complaints, the opposite is still the case.

“The ridges of Pispala and Epilä in Tampere are exceptional places in terms of groundwater movement, and water movements in these areas are unknown,” says the chairman of the association Marko Junkkari.

“The Tampere Environmental Protection Association found numerous flaws in the plan and its background material. For example, the bottom structure of the lake was shown incorrectly in the plan.”

In order to protect the groundwater, Tampere has installed a protective curtain that extends from the water surface to the bottom of the lake to surround the entire Näsisaari. It allows water to pass through, but it should prevent the turbidity caused by the construction from spreading outside the construction area.

Squire does not believe in the functionality of the protective curtain, because the curtain has failed a couple of times: first due to ice and then due to a storm.

“There is a big risk that the curtain will fail again and the cloudiness will spread to the upper reaches of Näsijärvi and all the way to Kokemäenjoki.”

Tampere had to establish an additional water monitoring point near Hyhky’s water intake. According to the Environmental Protection Association, during monitoring, it was found that the concentrations of harmful substances have increased in the groundwater.

The earth filling, i.e. the construction of the artificial island, had to be stopped until the values ​​had returned to normal.

Näsisaari is surrounded by structures that protect the water body.

Cloudy water must not get into the groundwater, Tietäväinen says.

“Groundwater samples are taken several times a year throughout the construction project. Based on them, the groundwater has not been harmed so far.”

According to Kiestäinen, even stronger than usual measures have been taken to protect groundwater and waterways.

“The starting point of everything we do has been protecting both the water of Näsijärvi and especially the quality of groundwater. In that case, we don’t want to take any risks.”