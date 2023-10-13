HS in Tallinn | There is a bar in the middle of Tallinn where only Finns visit – This is the “drunk chaos” of a Friday night

Finnish karaoke took over the bars of Tallinn’s old town, where only a few locals get lost.

Bar is like a room lined with benches and tables.

In the middle of Tallinn’s old town, the Helsinki karaoke bar is packed on Friday night with a group of middle-aged people, all of whom come from Finland: thirty teachers, twenty machine salesmen, a dozen riders, a bachelor party, couples and pairs of friends.

In the evening, Elsa and Wilderness of dreams:

“That wilderness

even just a dream

so there again

I will have peace…”

The crowd sings along. Some slow danced on the middle floor.

“People liked it,” says the singer.

Elsa Asikainen sang Janne Tulk’s Unte Erämaa.

Vocalist is wearing a long-sleeved striped t-shirt and slung a handbag over her head on her shoulder, as Finnish women often do in Tallinn. He is from Siilinjärvi Elsa Asikainen.

Last time, Asikainen sang Janne Tulkin Dreaming of the wilderness in Levi.

“It’s easy to sing in a low voice,” Asikainen says.

After singing his song, Asikainen goes to rest at the nearby Viru hotel, because behind him is the journey from Siilinjärvi that started at seven in the morning on a bus organized by TE-mattot.

The singing and shouting speech are stunning with noise. The bartender pours Helsinki beer from the tap, i.e. the gold of Lapland, and Finnish lager. The orderly is helping out the door with a customer whose knees are weak. The night is beginning.

Finn karaoke has taken over Viru street, along which most of the tourists come to the old town of Tallinn from the Viru hotel, past the flower kiosks.

At the beginning of the old town, by the Viru gate, there is a bar called Tähtikaraoke, from which the music is carried to the street. At the end of the same street in the heart of the old town there is a karaoke bar called Fairyland. Between them is a Helsinki karaoke bar with a blue cross flag flying in front of it.

The karaoke bar roof after the corona pandemic is behind us and the bars have been opened by new owners. Restaurant entrepreneur and karaoke equipment manufacturer from Rovaniemi Marko Tervasaari opened a renovated Helsinki karaoke bar a year and a half ago in Tallinn. Encouraged by the experience, on Friday, October 13, he opened a similar Helsinki karaoke in Fuengirola on the Spanish Sun Coast.

“Customers are visiting stars. It works anywhere,” says Tervasaari by phone from Fuengirola.

Tervasaari says that he has done a dozen karaoke equipment stores in Tallinn, so he already had a local business partner who helped in opening the bar.

In addition to Finnish karaoke bars, there are at least a couple of more international karaoke bars in the center of Tallinn, Shamrock and Retro tee and Russian Voice.

Heidi Olli sang Led Zeppelin’s Stairway to Heaven.

Heidi Olli’s song drew the floor full of dancers.

Applause escort a woman in a brown dress as she returns from the stage to her table after her particularly lively performance. She is Heidi Olli From Ilmajoki.

The voice moved from low to high, from slow to fast when he sang Led Zeppelin in English Stairway to Heaven.

Olli shows a feather tattooed on his right arm in the middle of a circle:

“It’s the Led Zeppelin singer’s tattoo and symbolizes justice.”

There is a tattoo of a guitarist on the left arm.

At the table is Heidi Olli’s own group of fans, horsewomen from Ilmajoki, who have come for the annual trip to the Tallinn Horse Show.

“They have a voice. Heidi has been a teen star. Heidi believes in her own singing. Heidi and the others are here,” praises the team mate Tuija Tuuri.

The women only agree to the photo together with Heidi Olli.

Heidi Olli also has experience as a background singer in bands, but nowadays she sings more in karaoke. He has reserved four more songs for this evening as well.

in Finland Karaoke usually also offers heavy music, heavy karaoke, says Olli.

Otherwise, Helsinki karaoke in Tallinn is similar to karaoke at home.

“It’s like coming home. Finnish music, but a longer journey,” says Olli.

The rotating text at the top of the screen shows that Heidi will sing again in 14 minutes. Then it’s your turn Zombiethe dark 1994 hit by the Irish band The Cranberries touches many.

An anti-war song echoes many times during the night between the Finnish squeals.

The Irish band The Cranberries’ hit Zombie was sung many times in Helsinki karaoke.

Heidi Olli (right) and Tuija Tuuri (left) came from Ilmajoki to Tallinn for the Horse show. First they went to karaoke.

Mainly songs from Dingo in Finnish resound in the bar A wrapper.

Finnish-Swedish karaoke host living in Tallinn Jan Granberg says that a normal evening can hardly go by without some bumps, such as Letter, I’m Finnish, Hilma and Onni.

Local languages ​​are not heard in the bar. More than 90 percent of the customer base is Finnish, and that seems to be the intention.

There are songs in 12 different languages, but there is no Estonian or Russian among them, says Granberg.

According to Granberg, Estonians often only come if they have organized an event, birthday or bachelor party, which includes a karaoke visit with tasks. The negative for the bar is that they don’t invest in drinks.

“Estonians are not such faces,” says Granberg.

Karaoke host Jan Granberg circulates among customers.

Finns drinking habits are suitable for a bar.

Granberg jokes about the three conditions for “success” of a Finnish evening:

“You’re at 3.5 percent. You don’t get a companion. You will not be able to eat the hotel’s breakfast, which has been paid for in advance.”

Going to a Helsinki karaoke bar is cool and cheerful, considering the number of drinks and the number of people. The orderly keeps an eye on the crowd and quietly ushers individual customers to the door.

Beer spills on the parquet and the floor becomes sticky, but that doesn’t stop the dancers. Strangers hug each other.

The atmosphere of the karaoke bar heats up at midnight.

English and Finnish songs alternate.

from Kokkola Antti Lehikoinen sits and watches the dancers. He thrives in a Finnish-speaking environment.

“Everyone here understands Finnish and gets along with each other,” says Lehikoinen.

Not a single fight in the karaoke bar has been seen until the early hours of the morning. Lehikoinen likes that there are people from different parts of Finland. Hometown Kokkola is “Finland’s largest fishing village”.

“You can be here from Lapland or Helsinki. You don’t ask at the door,” he says.

Lehikoinen is on a traditional autumn trip to Tallinn with his friend. The plan is to come to Helsinki Karaoke again on Saturday night and return to the ship on Sunday through the shop.

“We visit here three times a year. We always buy the full amount of alcohol, for our own needs,” he says.

A pint of Helsinki beer costs six euros and a blueberry shot costs five euros.

Helsinki tinsmith Roni Oittinen (left) and Mikkeli teacher Mikko Korhonen wring hands.

From Espoo Mia Yletyinen has just sung karaoke for the first time in his life.

“I like to sing. I wasn’t excited,” he says.

Yletytinen is on a mini-vacation with his spouse. Now, in the wee hours of the morning, he is frustrated and wonders if it was worth coming all the way to Tallinn to a Finnish bar. We had to wait more than an hour for the singing turn.

Yletyinen characterizes the atmosphere with the words “drunk” and “chaotic”.

The thoughts are already on the next day’s spa.

Some kiss. Some are wringing their hands. The machine seller shows pictures of a German combine and an Estonian snow plow from his phone. There is a lot of singing and dancing, little talking.

“Take me to the bar”, sang Juha Eriksson.

In a singing turn is Juha, who sings a song by Freud Marx Engels & Jung in a humorous tone The broken-hearted:

“Take me to the bar, brothers

buy a pint

damn yes, I’m not a clown, yes

if I can’t be a man…”

The singer is from Lohja Juha Erikssonfor whom the world smiles even from dawn to dusk.

“There is a good feeling here. Everyone smiles,” says Eriksson.

Eriksson says that he is on the move in a group of his colleagues. There are 50 teachers in Tallinn, of which he estimates that around thirty are in karaoke.

In the room next to the karaoke room, two groups of young people in their twenties are sitting by the windows. There is plenty of space, but the conversation can only be heard there by shouting.

Eriksson sums up why it’s so much fun to come to Tallinn to sing Finnish songs:

“That’s the thing when you leave the house!”

Smoking break on Viru-katu.