HS in Tallinn | The school in Tallinn switched from Russian to Finnish: “The pressure from the parents was strong,” says the principal

The popularity of the Finnish language is growing all over Estonia, when schools have to offer alternatives to Russian. “My grandfather lives in Finland, and I like the language,” says sixth grader Adele Amor.

Sixth graders open the door marked with a blue cross flag and enter the Finnish language class on Monday morning in the language hall of Tallinn’s Nõmme elementary school.

This year, the school radically renewed its language program: sixth graders were offered Finnish or German as a second foreign language instead of Russian.

Before the class starts, there is an opportunity to ask: how many people chose Finnish voluntarily?

Ten students out of eleven refers.

And who would have chosen a Russian if it had been possible?

Two students refer. In addition, a couple of students would have considered.

Second a foreign language usually starts in the sixth grade in Estonia. In Nõmme elementary school, it has been only Russian until now.

“Why?” parents began to ask after Russia launched a major attack on Ukraine.

The Estonian Ministry of Education required schools to increase language offerings, and schools quickly started looking for new language teachers. Nõmme elementary school found a German and Finnish teacher.

This was suitable for school children. About half, 31 students, chose Finland.

Finland the language is coming back to young Estonians through schools, just when it was fading into the language of their grandparents.

According to the second year’s population census of the Estonian Statistical Office, Finnish is spoken by one fifth of Estonia’s 50-64-year-old population, but just under five percent of those in their 30s.

Yet seven years ago Finnish was the second foreign language in only four Estonian primary schools. This fall, it will be taught as a B language in at least 35 elementary and high schools around Estonia. The first foreign language is usually English.

The Estonian Institute of Finland says that this autumn a record number of schools are teaching Finnish. The institute is aware of 69 primary and secondary schools that teach Finnish, as well as 14 vocational schools, but the number may be higher. Not everyone has necessarily notified the institute.

The number is huge compared to the teaching of Estonian as a foreign language in Finnish schools. The Estonian embassy in Finland knows of two schools: Helsinki’s Sibelius high school and Kouvola’s joint high school.

Girls have spread out their collection of sugar bags on the desk, but now they have to pick up the Finnish workbook and handout folder instead.

Teacher Mari Jurtom greets in Finnish: “Good morning. How are you?”

He continues to ask everyone separately in Finnish:

“Who are you?”

“I’m Aku.”

The next one answers by telling his age: “I’m twelve.”

The seventh Finnish language lesson of grade 6C is in progress. They can tell their name, age and place of residence. In addition, they know how to bend words: forest, in the forest, school, at school, village, in the village.

It’s almost like Estonian: forest, forest, Kool, from school, the village, the village.

There is also on the chalkboard be-verb conjugation: I am, are, is. Just like Estonian I am, you are, it is.

The verb differs clearly only in the third person plural – in Finnish arein Estonia is.

Teacher Mari Jurtom draws the students’ attention to the conjugations in Finnish, which follow the same logic as in Estonian.

Jurtom’s teaching materials are the handouts he has received from the Estonian Finnish Teachers’ Association.

“The textbooks are aimed more at high school students,” says Jurtom.

A textbook on the handouts is planned. Instead, the Finnish language workbook has been prepared specifically for Estonian-speaking sixth graders.

Teacher Mari Jurtom was chosen as New Turku of the Year 2019 for her active work with immigrants in Turku. Now his future seems to be in Estonia.

Jurtom’s relationship with the Finnish language also began at school. In the northern Estonian city of Kunda, Finnish was taught as a C language in the early 2000s.

Due to the demand for Finnish teachers, Jurtom started his studies in Tallinn University’s language teacher training program in the fall. It complements his previous Finnish major studies at the University of Tartu.

This fall, Estonian schools have identified a shortage of teachers, including language-proficient guides and people from other fields. The Estonian Finnish Teachers’ Association has launched a mentor program where experienced professionals advise newcomers.

Adele Amor (left) and Mari Pärn (right) say that their grandparents speak Finnish. They chose Finnish because they like the language.

Hour at the end there is a moment to ask why the young people chose the Finnish language.

Answers rain from different parts of the class:

“I like Finnish, and my parents know it. They watched Finnish cartoons as children.”

“Many relatives work in Finland. Maybe I’ll go too sometime. How do you know that.”

“Father is in the IT industry. He works in Estonia, but the working language is Finnish.”

“Finnish is a related language and easier.”

“Grandfather and grandmother’s sisters live in Finland.”

Finland the students say that they hear from tourists in the city, on trips in Finland and at relatives’ houses.

“Really good friends of the grandparents visit Pärnu from Finland. They have known each other for a very long time”, says Adele Amor.

He says that he has only been to Finland once, to Linnanmäki. The amusement park is one of the favorite destinations of Estonian children, and people also travel there to celebrate birthdays. Amor’s grandmother’s sisters and grandfather work in Finland, but Amor meets them in Estonia.

A neighbor Mari Pärn often visits Linnanmäki in Finland and the water park in Serena. In addition, many of his relatives work in Finland.

None of the school children watch Finnish television channels. Sometimes the video service Tiktok comes across the Finnish language as well, but nothing special comes to mind.

One student refers: he watches a hunting program in Finnish on an Estonian television channel with his parents.

At Tallinn’s Nõmme elementary school, Finnish is taught in the foreign languages ​​house behind the main building.

When The Nõmme school in Tallinn asked the students’ parents about their wishes for a second foreign language, Spanish won. It is the most popular language in Estonian schools after English, and a suitable teacher could not be found in time.

Instead of one Russian teacher, the school hired German and Finnish teachers. Two teachers stayed to teach Russian to the upper classes.

The decision to end the teaching of Russian in the sixth grade was influenced by the demands put forward by parents after Russia had launched a large-scale attack against Ukraine.

“From parents the pressure to stop Russian was intense”, says the principal Ardi Paul.

He knows Russian because it was a compulsory subject in school and university during his school days.

“I thought I was 60 years old. Did I need Russian skills?”

He spreads his arms in response.

“However, I am not against the Russian language.”

The principal says that he has a habit of speaking Russian to the salespeople in the store if they don’t know Estonian properly.

Paul doesn’t know Finnish, because he comes from southern Estonia, where the once popular Finnish television was not shown.

Vice Principal Marge Tamkivi has learned Finnish by watching TV Knight Ace. The school once had a friendship school in Espoo’s Souka, but the visits stopped when the Finnish liaison teacher retired.

Eventually it was a political choice. The Russian language will not return as a second foreign language as long as the war in Ukraine continues, Ardi Paul estimates.

“Still, it is not excluded that the Russian language would someday return.”

There is a pilot period in education in Finland, which will continue for at least four years. According to Paul, other schools have been very curious and asked about experiences.

Estonians assume that local Russian speakers learn Estonian. As long as the border with Russia is almost closed, the popularity of the Finnish language will probably continue to grow.

“It would be good to know the language of the neighboring country,” says Paul.