HS in Tallinn | The exploding scabies situation prompts Finns to seek medicine from Estonia – Expert warns: “Are you sure you understand how to use it?”

At the Tallinn pharmacy, attention has been paid to Finns who have come to get anti-itch cream.

Finns have begun to apply for cheaper and more effective cause benefits in Estonia.

“Finns are asking a little more about cold remedies than before,” says the pharmacist Anne Viidalepp In the pharmacy of Baltia station market hall, Balti jama turgi.

On the other hand, in the Viru shopping center's pharmacy in the center of Tallinn, on Friday of last week, there were individual buyers of wrinkle relief from Finland: a family in the morning and a young person in the afternoon, who bought several packages of each of the wrinkle relief sold in the pharmacy.

Scabies is a skin disease caused by a microscopic scabies mite that lives under the skin. The tick causes, among other things, itching and pimples. Scabies is treated with different creams and tablets.

There have been local scabies epidemics in Finland recently, and there has been a shortage of medicines in some places.

Scabies permethrin cream is sold over the counter in Finland. In addition, the doctor can prescribe ivermectin in tablet form or sulfur cream. In addition, there are benzyl benzoate creams on sale around the world.

Pharmaceutical safety and development center Fimea and the Institute of Health and Welfare last week at the press conference it was reported that studies have shown promising results for benzyl benzoate. Its effectiveness is based on suffocating scabies mites.

Benzyl benzoate creams or solutions are not sold in pharmacies in Finland, because the manufacturers have not applied for a sales license for them in the country.

However, the Finns have come up with different ways to get access to the combination. The first way is to buy something intended for horses Bionix itch cream. However, experts do not recommend using this cream, as it has not been tested on human skin.

Another way is to travel to a country where the human version is sold over the counter. Benzotal, a cream containing benzyl benzoate, is sold in Estonia and is manufactured by the Latvian company Grindex in Tallinn.

A thirty-gram tube of ointment cost 12.84 euros in several pharmacies in Tallinn on Friday. The user manual is inside the package in Estonian and Russian.

In Estonia permethrin cream is also sold. In Finland, for example, the price of a 30-gram, 5% Nix cream is closer to 40 euros.

The gel price of the similar product, Permetriin LMP, was 13.4 euros in Tallinn pharmacies on Friday. It also contains five percent permethrin. The user manual is only in Estonian.

Since one treatment is rarely enough for the scabies mite, it is easy to get hundreds or even more to sink into the creams thousands of euros.

In Fimea it has been noticed that this year Finns have been buying scabies medicine from foreign pharmacies in Estonia and other Baltic countries as well as Sweden.

Chief Pharmacist Sami Paaskoski however, it is only about individual applicants.

In addition, Fimea is aware of a few cases from this year where individual sickness benefits purchased in Estonia have been sold on Facebook.

Medicinal products may bring from the Eta area only for your own personal use and for a maximum of one year. Therefore, the medicine may not be brought to a child or spouse or for sale.

From outside the ETA countries, preparations may only be brought in for a three-month treatment.

Online pharmacies usually do not deliver medicines outside their own area or language area. This is because the medicines must comply with the requirements of the receiving country. In addition, the seller of the medicine must guide the buyer in the use of the medicine. For the same reason, Paaskoski urges to be careful when shopping for pharmaceuticals abroad.

“If you have a package with a package leaflet in Estonian, for example, are you sure you understand how to use the product or when it should not be used?”