HS in Tallinn | A swear word that is hated and loved in Finland is now spreading like wildfire in Estonia

Young Estonians swear multilingually, and influences also come from the Finnish language. Although its influence on Estonian slang is decreasing, one Finnish word is spreading in speech.

Estonian a group of young people comes to a hamburger bar in Tallinn’s old town. One expression stands out above the others:

“Damn it!”

Young people don’t stop to tell what it’s all about. They hurry past, laughing.

Traditionally, the word has stood out from the speech of Finns on the streets of Tallinn, but nowadays it is heard more and more often from the mouths of Estonian speakers.

The word was already spreading on the Tallinn ship as it approached the port, when a slightly drunk man couldn’t find the exit. “Fuck off,” he muttered to himself. Word opening that is, the opening revealed the man to be Estonian.

It sounds like the most common power word in Finnish colloquialism has caught on with Estonians.

“ “There are many Finns at work, in whose speech I often hear it.”

The Estonian language also has a word in its basic form fuck, but not with swearing. It is always used in the inflected form, so it sounds much the same in Estonian as it does in Finnish.

Many other Estonian power words, as usual damn it i.e. piru, are also used in the basic form.

We asked from young people in Tallinn: do you use swear words?

“Yes. We have a Finnish word damn”, answers Kennet Kõrgesaar.

That is, a Finnish word, although it also exists in the Estonian language.

“Yes, but I connect it to the Finnish language. There are many Finns at work, and I often hear it in their speech.”

High school students Melanie Narjanen, Paula Loide and Kennet Kõrgesaar curse in Estonian, English, Russian and Finnish, but only in a circle of friends.

High school students Kõrgesaar, Paula Loide and Melanie Narjanen are on autumn vacation and on their way to eat in the old town. All are 17 years old, which means they belong to the generation that curses their parents more.

“If I miss the bus, I might say damn it“, says Kõrgesaar.

Paula Loide says the same, for example, when she taps her toe. He also connects the word to the Finnish language: a relative who moved from Finland back to Estonia cultivates the word in his Estonian speech.

For young people first of all, it’s about the annoying word used in menus, not a filler word, as is often the case in Finnish speech.

They rated the word as medium in strength. Saying it out loud in an interview makes young people laugh.

They say they don’t curse in the company of their parents. Paula Loide says that once her mother threw a slipper when she was cursing at home.

The word has a mostly negative connotation. It can be used offensively: damn it i.e. push there.

Kõrgesaar also tells an example of a funny situation where the word fits:

“If a guy runs towards a pole, I can say: what the hell?”

To the same for style, young people say they use an Estonian word ass or asswhich is used in its basic form or conjured something there.

In the same situation, you can also slip out of your mouth herniawhich does not mean a hernia but the male genitalia.

In addition, young people list their selection of swear words as coming from English Ph.D-word and several Russian words and sayings.

“There aren’t that many swear words in the Estonian language,” Narjanen estimates.

“But the Russians bang,” says Loide.

Although Estonian youth speak Finnish or Russian less often than older generations, they know how to curse in these languages ​​as well.

The use of power words among middle-aged people is rarer in Estonia than in Finland. Sanna Marin revealed during his prime ministership to swear hardbut the Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja from Kalla it’s hard to imagine cursing.

Robin Rand and Vald Vald say that they curse in Finnish when it hurts.

Estonians living between two peoples who swear a lot. You can hear it on the streets of Tallinn.

Further away from the center of Tallinn, school children who came for a hamburger in the Kristiine shopping center Robin Rand17, and Vald Vald17, say they use Finnish consecutively damn and from Russia putty– word. They connect too damn-word into the Finnish language.

“The word is heard everywhere there are Finns. You can hear it all the time in the old town,” says Rand.

Studies support the observation. It is about the most popular power word among Finns, which can also be used to make verbs, adjectives, nouns and conjunctions. With its power, the Finn expresses both anger and joy.

Often it is at the place of a pause, as if as some kind of punctuation to rhythm the speech.

Swearing has clearly become more common among young people, says Estonian language professor Liina Lindström.

Estonian language professor Liina Lindström From the University of Tartu, he studied swearing in his study a couple of years ago, the sample of which was almost 1,200 people. He does not confirm but does not disprove the theory that damn-word would have caught on from Finland to Estonia.

“I’ve been wondering if the word has spread from Finland,” says Lindström.

Both Estonian and Finnish etymological dictionaries say that the word originally comes from Scandinavian languages. Old Norse and modern Swedish have similar words in pronunciation and meaning: fuck and fitta.

Based on research, the Institute of Estonian Language and General Linguistics of the University of Tartu has prepared a table that shows the use of more common swear words in different age groups.

The table describes the most common swear words in different age groups of Estonians. It was prepared by Maarja-Liis Pilvik for the Institute of Estonian and General Linguistics at the University of Tartu.

In Estonia, people aged 50–59 swear the least, but they use one completely Finnish expression: oh shit. At least it’s a direct quote from the Finnish language. There is no similar expression in the Estonian language.

People in their twenties and younger use swear words more than others.

“It is clear that swearing has become more common among young people,” says Lindström.

However, Finns cannot be blamed for this. The selection of swear words will be supplemented, especially in English and Russian.

“The increase in swearing is related to the general release of the atmosphere.”

Finland the influence on Estonian slang has generally decreased in a few decades.

However, Lindström has noticed one word of clearly Finnish origin in the colloquial speech of young people: Estonian students playing computer games.