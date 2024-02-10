HS in Tallinn | A high-ranking Estonian officer trained by the Finns offers a return service: “I will gladly pay back to Finland”

The military career of the Commander-in-Chief of the Estonian Defense Forces, Major General Ilmar Tamme, began in Finland 30 years ago. The monk car in the forest was laughable, but the national defense model moved to Estonia with the new lieutenants.

Major General Ilmar Tamm followed the exercise of the intelligence team of the Estonian Guardianship in the Männiku area of ​​Tallinn. Skiers try to stay balanced on the rope behind the car.

Kaja Kunnas HS

8:15

Major general Ilmar Tamm presents itself: “Ilmari Finnishly.”

Guerrillas should soon appear in the middle of the pine forest in Tallinn. Tamm, or Tammi in Finnish, has come to see them on Sunday morning at Männiku's training area.

He has been the commander-in-chief of the Estonian Voluntary National Defense Organization's Patronage Union, i.e. the Patronage Board, since December.