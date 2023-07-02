HS in summer clubs | People from the city gathered at the airport for the weekend – In a large crowd, you can feel alone

Summer clubs are combined with community. But what is the sense of community actually like when there are as many people as a whole city?

“We we thank you for this company day. We ask that you bless the coming night and also bless the coming social days.”

The sound is heard from somewhere above and around, echoes in a radius of many kilometers. There are loudspeakers at the ends of electricity poles. Where the windows are down, the radios are on.

On Friday, an estimated 60,000 people will be there. They have gathered with their tents and caravans at the Kauhava airport to celebrate the Summer Clubs.

The first day is over, the blessed night is about to begin.

The moment is the highlight of the year for many. Summer clubs are a place for elderly Lestad residents to be themselves as part of a huge community and spend time with a common cause. On the other hand, there are at least 60,000 different people in different life situations with all their opinions and feelings.

When the speakers are turned off, it’s time to find out what community actually means in Suviseuru, and how to find space for everyone in the community.

The summer clubs are spread over an area of ​​200 hectares. Some camp several kilometers away from the club field, where everything happens.

Fungi. At least most of them say Marilla Kinnunen.

“Nobody knows where it is, I always say that it’s near Oulu.”

In Kinnusen’s left hand goes Onni Myllyniemi. Kinnunen whispered in his ear a year ago at Summer Clubs: Want to be my boyfriend?

Marilla Kinnunen (center), Onni Myllyniemi and Marilla’s cousin Helmi (left) are queuing up for brewers. The queue is long, but it’s the same as spending time there as anywhere else.

Kinnunen is holding his cousin with his right hand Pearl from the hand. Behind them is a mixed congregation of acquaintances and acquaintances, relatives, camp friends and school friends.

The most central meeting place is the club field, around which everything is located. A restaurant, kiosks and a social tent, from which you could hear speeches during the day, now singing.

We gather in circles on the lawn. To chat and play ball.

Finding mustard and ketchup has been made easy at Suvisouri.

“It’s easiest to find a company here if you’ve been to college. It is quite different from any camp. When we’re together for the whole year, we get really close,” says Marilla.

In Finland, there are three old-school colleges, where many young people spend the year after primary school. There are different study lines: music, communication, home economics and languages, for example.

Outfit rolls forward on the club field like a summer snowball. As WhatsApp messages go through (they go through poorly), more people join in. It’s hard to keep track of who is who and who knows who about what.

In all that noise, it’s easy to miss if someone is left out.

Speeches are heard from the loudspeakers during the day, they are silent at night.

“I was terribly lonely, especially last year, even though there were so many people around. I was the only one who was just Marilla’s friend,” says Helmi.

“It’s easy to start thinking that others wouldn’t want to be with you. You shouldn’t think like that.”

Helmi goes with her cousin Marilla Kinnusen and her friends in the Summer Clubs.

Where does that feeling come from?

“Maybe it’s because of such a fear of rejection.”

This year, however, the feeling has dissipated. It has helped by just being there and trying to talk to others.

Helmi says that she was lonely at last year’s Summer Clubs. He went to bed earlier than the others, and in the morning there was a feeling that he had missed something.

Two a man walks away from the tent hand in hand. The last song session of the evening is underway.

When you enter the tent, the collective song reverberates throughout your body.

Jesus Pigg reads words from the phone app and leans on the front seat. There is room next door.

Is he lonely?

“Not hopeless,” Pigg replies.

But lonelier than last summer, when he went to seminary. At that time, the Summer Clubs organized riparian meetings, in which Pigg participated.

Iisa Pigg has been left alone in the pack when the guys have gone to other meetings.

Now all the friends have disappeared to college reunions. They have moved on to a new phase of life, but Pigg is stuck somewhere in between the old and the new.

He applied to college, but didn’t get in. The others made it. Pigg suspects that he didn’t know how to explain well enough in the applications why he wants to go to the lines he chose. Reisjärvi University’s practical skills and interdisciplinary studies lines are also sought after, only a few applicants are selected.

Pigg is also the first in the family not to attend college. It means that you have to walk slightly uncharted paths, think your own thoughts.

Iisa Pigg has left his backpack at his feet on the floor of the social tent.

He thinks that in a close-knit community, it can take courage to be different.

“I have sometimes wondered how much disapproval liberal people receive in the movement. There are really conservative people who don’t accept diversity. I myself have been allowed to grow up in an environment where there is no such thing. I feel really safe in this community and I’m glad I got to grow up here,” says Pigg.

It’s been hard to find company this year. It varies depending on the life situation.

In the future, Pigg has thought about applying to Oulu high school and moving on his own.

Right now, however, he has other things to think about.

Pigg calls his friends, but they’re at a college reunion, still. However, a boyfriend should be found in the panini queue.

Let it be the next direction.

The tunes sung in the club tent can also be heard outside the tent. The tent can sometimes be very full.

In the air there is moisture and uncertainty. Midnight is approaching, the paninis may run out. Heat evaporates from the earth’s surface.

Two people in line have no shoes at all.

One of them has stopped having red toenails. His name is Roseand he feels liberated.

“It’s been over a year since I gave up faith.”

The sale of paninis was stopped just before Roosa (left) and Sofianna had time to get food. Fortunately, they get food from other places as well. The families of both have come with a caravan.

Roosa made a big decision even before the previous year’s Summer Clubs. He has always had the feeling that he can be himself at the event. But he didn’t really know how to be until a year ago.

A barefoot friend is Sophia. They have known each other since childhood. Sofianna is a believer and part of the Oldest Lestadion community.

When Roosa told Sofianna about her decision, the conversation went roughly like this:

“By the way, I don’t believe anymore.”

“Oh okay!”

Roosa and Sofiana say that they visited the center of Kauhava during the day with bare toes. The shoes have been put in the bag.

Many of Sofianna’s friends have also come out to her. This is difficult and exciting, especially for people with dementia. There is always a risk that the distance between loved ones will be broken.

Sofianna has a word to say about such loved ones.

“Some people are just human monsters, excuse the language. I mean, bad people. But they are like that regardless of conviction.”

Volleyballs can be seen a lot at summer clubs.

One of the games played with volleyball is called “spike”. Participating in the game is an easy way to find new friends.

Paninis ran out, the doors of the food tents have been closed some time ago. Some have been left without a night snack.

After a moment of darkness, you can see people’s faces better again. There are still enough of them on the field, even though the moisture of the night has had time to seep through the layers of clothing. When you’ve come this far, you have to make the most of it.

Many people are looking for love, and Suviseurat is the perfect place to find love.

But there are still those awake who have already found their love.

Ali and Eira Hnidi have been together for almost a couple of years. They have different opinions, but they are part of the relationship. The most important thing is that you can talk about everything.

Eira and Ali Hnidi got married two weeks ago.

Ali came to Finland as an asylum seeker from Iraq in 2015. He lived in a reception center and did not feel that he was part of any community. One was finally found at the Helsinki Peace Association.

It was also where the couple met each other for the first time.

What is most important to them in being with another person?

“Respect”, says Eira.

If it is not there, no one will be heard. Then you will be alone, even if you are together.

The Summer Clubs’ celebration gate has been erected on the club field.

A shop operates in the large hall during the day.

Staying on the asphalt is practical, especially in the rain.

People can be seen in the area throughout the night. The first ones might come for morning coffee before everyone has gone to bed.