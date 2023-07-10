HS in Stockholm | NATO shares the opinions of the Swedes, but they agree on Turkey’s demands

There is a consensus in the Swedish capital that Turkey is using the country’s NATO application to its advantage. Joining the military alliance, however, divides opinion.

Should Sweden to join NATO?

“I think I’m not in favor of it,” he says Loke Hedman13, right at the beginning.

In Stockholm, HS asked for opinions on Sweden’s possible NATO membership and the obstacles in its way.

At the same time, the Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson discussed the matter with the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan with in Vilnius.

Sitting with his father in front of Stockholm’s Kulturhuset, Hedman believes that the entire NATO process should be cancelled.

“Sweden should not join NATO, but be able to stand on its own two feet,” says Hedman.

However, Hedman states that membership of the military union certainly has its pros and cons.

“If we belong to the union and war comes, we would be safer. However, if we remain more neutral, an attack is less likely.”

Membership in particular, Turkey led by Erdoğan is ahead. Along with Hungary, the country is the last of the NATO member states that has not yet ratified Sweden’s NATO membership.

Erdoğan has demanded from Sweden, for example, the handover of people he considers terrorists as a condition for Turkey to accept its NATO membership. The burning of the Koran in Sweden in June has also angered the Turkish leader.

On the day of the interview on Monday, Erdoğan surprised with additional requirements by saying before leaving for the NATO summit in Vilnius that Sweden will join NATO if Turkey’s EU membership application goes ahead.

“Turkey should not tell another country what it should do,” says Loke Hedman.

In his circle of friends, the young person estimates that the opinions are split roughly half for and against.

Hedman himself would not like to join the Swedish army in the future.

“However, if the invitation comes, there is no alternative,” states Hedman.

Multi The Swedes interviewed by HS saw NATO membership as a necessary evil.

“I’m in favor of it. Maybe I wasn’t before, but now I am,” he says Helene Brandshage.

Brandshage has come to Stockholm with his family from Skövde, western Sweden.

The mother of two sons is worried about the military union. Next to him is a boy who is still far from military service age Gustaf states that he does not want to join NATO.

However, Helene Brandshage sees that NATO must be joined now.

“It’s actually harder not to join,” says Brandshage.

Brandshage also opposes Turkey’s demands. If Sweden becomes a member of NATO in the future, according to Brandshage, it should try to keep its own line in the alliance as well.

“If only that’s possible.”

The Holmberg family also saw NATO as necessary in the current situation.

“In this security situation, I’m in favor of it,” he says Thomas Holmberg.

Like the other interviewees, Holmberg also criticized Turkey’s membership requirements.

“It’s surprising. Another country shouldn’t dictate what the other does.”

Holmberg states that Sweden’s NATO membership has been an opportunity for Turkey to push through its own goals.

“Today it was obviously about Turkey becoming a member of the EU. Turkey uses Sweden’s NATO application [hyväkseen] way too much.”

The Holmbergs hope that Sweden’s membership would now proceed quickly and effortlessly.

If NATO membership becomes a reality, it could mean an increase in Sweden’s defense budget. The Holmbergs say they understand this too.

“In the current situation, it is needed,” Holmberg states.

His father sitting with ice cream Essy Moselius in my opinion, joining the military union increases the pressure on young people. He says that he has been thinking about doing voluntary service for a long time.

“Now I’ve been thinking about it more and more,” Moselius states.

Father Frederick also notes that joining NATO will certainly at least increase the importance of defense issues in society.

He says that he is more pro-NATO than his daughter.

“I am both for and against NATO,” states Essy Moselius.

However, the Moselians are equally critical of Turkey’s demands.

“Turkey has a hard line on who is a terrorist and who is not. Of course, Erdoğan wants to single out those who are against his regime,” says Moselius.

Part The people interviewed on the streets of Stockholm are of the opinion that Sweden has other things to think about.

For example, this is stated by the person holding the one-man demonstration at Sergels square Mohammad Jawa Qaderi.

“We don’t need more armies and war. Soldiers could go to other jobs,” Qaderi declares.

According to Qader, the resources should rather be put into activities that would help children, increase employment and reduce homelessness.

Qaderi himself says he is one of many who live on the streets in Stockholm.

“Above all, I hope that the entire Swedish society and all the people could do better,” says Qaderi.

Qadeer was not the only one who shook his head at the whole NATO topic: “I don’t comment”, “I’m not qualified to comment”, “I don’t have an opinion”, “I don’t know enough about it”.

A Stockholmer, for example, comments cautiously Lennart Rydas.

“I think I might not be on NATO’s side,” Rydas commented cautiously.

Similarly, the Hungarian put his words carefully Peter Fejeswho flatly refused to be photographed after giving his opinion.

Fejes, who lived in Sweden for eight years, thinks that Sweden does not need a military union.

“I don’t think Sweden has anything to fear,” Fejes said.

Fejes says that he understands the NATO membership of Finland, a neighboring country of Russia, better.

As well as his home country, the former Soviet country of Hungary.

Hungary is also another country that, in addition to Turkey, stands in the way of Sweden’s NATO membership. However, according to Fejes, the country is not an absolute opponent.

“Hungary is not unequivocally against it. Our parliament just has to deal with the matter,” said Fejes.

Fejes also states that his home country is, for example, more conservative in religious matters than Sweden. It is difficult for him to understand the demonstrations seen in Sweden, where the holy book of another religion is burned.

“I have colleagues who are Muslim. I myself am religious in a different way, but I respect them. In general, I believe that everyone should just respect each other.”