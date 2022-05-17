HS in Stockholm “Hats, applications and gray hair” – Niinistö’s and Haukio’s high-caliber state visit to Sweden goes hand in hand with NATO decisions, HS followed events in Stockholm

King Charles XVI Gustav and Queen Silvia will receive the President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö and Mrs. Jenni Haukio during state visits at the Royal Palace.

The state visit of President Sauli Niinistö and Jenni Haukio to Sweden comes at the same time as the NATO train winds its way through its political processes in Finland and Sweden. HS monitored the progress of the state visit on Tuesday.

Stockholm 9.00 Swedish time, Royal Palace balcony Norrbron The flags of Finland and Sweden, raised at the ends of the flagpoles of the bridge, flutter in the brisk sea breeze. The sun embraces Stockholm, where the president is Sauli Niinistö and his wife Jenni Haukio have come for an official state visit.