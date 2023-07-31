Monday, July 31, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS in Stockholm | Counter-protesters shouted insults at the duo who desecrated the Koran

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 31, 2023
in World Europe
0
HS in Stockholm | Counter-protesters shouted insults at the duo who desecrated the Koran

The demonstrators have told the Swedish media that they want to criticize Islam and defend freedom of speech through their actions. According to the Swedish foreign minister, the protesters are trying to break up Sweden.

Stockholm

Protesters there is no sound because the counter-protesters are shouting so loud.

“Calm down,” he says Salwan Momikawho has just kicked the Koran, the holy book of the Islamic faith, like a football.

He is an activist who moved from Iraq to Sweden in 2021 and is at the center of Sweden’s recent Koran burnings.

Momika and another protester Salwan Najem organized a demonstration on Monday in central Stockholm at Mynttorget between the Royal Palace and the Swedish Parliament.

The demonstration, which started at 2 p.m. Finnish time, was monitored by a group of policemen who kept the dozens of counter-protesters who arrived at the scene away from the duo.

The police secured the demonstration at Mynttorget. Picture: Jussi Sippola HS

After about half an hour, Momika tore out pages of the Koran, lit one page on fire and lit her cigarette with it.

For a while, the Koran burned in Momika’s hand, but the raindrops quickly extinguished the fire. He also used the pages to wipe his shoes and stomped on the book. Finally, he threw the book in the trash.

See also  Independence Day In Vantaa, housing companies implement a Christmas calendar in the form of events - Independence Day was celebrated in Rajakylä by getting to know the neighbors

The demonstrators have told the Swedish media that they want to criticize Islam and defend freedom of speech through their actions.

Momika said at the demonstration that she demanded the banning of the Koran in Sweden. It was the third time that Momika set the Koran on fire in Sweden, although one time the lighting was not successful.

Koran burning have created a crisis between Sweden and Muslim countries. Especially in Iraq, the reactions have been violent. For example, in Baghdad, protesters set fire to the Swedish embassy.

Turkey, which pledges to accept Sweden’s NATO membership, has demanded that Sweden and Denmark act to prevent the burning of the Koran. Almost all mosques in Sweden have also demanded a ban on burning the Koran.

Last week, the Swedish security police Säpo said that the security situation in Sweden had weakened because of the Koran burnings. The threat of a terrorist attack on Sweden has increased, and the Swedish government has intensified the security measures of the authorities.

Evening newspaper of Expressen’s data according to the police are now carrying heavier weapons because of the threat of a terrorist attack.

See also  Three die in an operation to look for the person who shot the Rota police officer in Guarujá

On Sunday, the Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson described Sweden as being in the most serious security political situation since the Second World War.

Kristersson said that he had discussed the cases with the Danish Prime Minister by Mette Frederiksen with. Denmark is planning measures aimed at banning the burning of Korans near embassies.

According to Kristersson, Sweden also needs to take action, but has not yet taken a position on what kind.

At the same time as pages of the Koran were being burned in Stockholm, the Organization of Islamic Countries (IOC) met in Saudi Arabia over the burning of the Koran.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström has sent a letter to the foreign ministers of the 57 IOC member countries, inviting the IOC Secretary General to visit Sweden.

In a letter published by the Swedish media, Billström condemns Islamophobia and says that he understands the negative reactions related to the burning of the Koran. He writes that there is freedom of speech in Sweden, which certain foreign citizens staying in Sweden take advantage of to insult Muslims.

According to Billström, the aim of the smokers is to drive a wedge between Muslims and non-Muslims.

See also  Football Barcelona perfect season in the Spanish Women’s League: victory in all 30 matches

Counter-protesters yelling insults at the two desecrating the Koran. One threatens them with revenge from the “Södertälje mafia”. A man holding an Iraqi flag and a Koran spits on the ground and calls the protesters racists.

“Come here with that book and we’ll talk,” shouts the third.

Counter-protester Jalal Kanaan strongly criticizes Koran burnings. He waved the Iraqi flag at the demonstration. Picture: Jussi Sippola HS

There is a large crowd of media and many viewers are broadcasting live in Arabic on their phones.

At 3 pm the demonstration ends. Salwan Momika and Salwan Najem get into a black car and drive away. It starts pouring down.

The Swedish police are currently processing five protest applications that involve burning the Koran. Three of them are made by Momika.

The Swedish police have previously said that they only issue permits for demonstrations and public gatherings, and not for acts that take place during demonstrations.

The two who burned the Koran on Monday have applied for new permits for demonstrations. Picture: Jussi Sippola HS

#Stockholm #Counterprotesters #shouted #insults #duo #desecrated #Koran

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
DF Weekly: PlayStation Project Q and PS5 Pro leaks raise more questions than answers

DF Weekly: PlayStation Project Q and PS5 Pro leaks raise more questions than answers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result