HS in Stockholm | Counter-protesters shouted insults at the duo who desecrated the Koran

The demonstrators have told the Swedish media that they want to criticize Islam and defend freedom of speech through their actions. According to the Swedish foreign minister, the protesters are trying to break up Sweden.

Stockholm

Protesters there is no sound because the counter-protesters are shouting so loud.

“Calm down,” he says Salwan Momikawho has just kicked the Koran, the holy book of the Islamic faith, like a football.

He is an activist who moved from Iraq to Sweden in 2021 and is at the center of Sweden’s recent Koran burnings.

Momika and another protester Salwan Najem organized a demonstration on Monday in central Stockholm at Mynttorget between the Royal Palace and the Swedish Parliament.

The demonstration, which started at 2 p.m. Finnish time, was monitored by a group of policemen who kept the dozens of counter-protesters who arrived at the scene away from the duo.

The police secured the demonstration at Mynttorget.

After about half an hour, Momika tore out pages of the Koran, lit one page on fire and lit her cigarette with it.

For a while, the Koran burned in Momika’s hand, but the raindrops quickly extinguished the fire. He also used the pages to wipe his shoes and stomped on the book. Finally, he threw the book in the trash.

The demonstrators have told the Swedish media that they want to criticize Islam and defend freedom of speech through their actions.

Momika said at the demonstration that she demanded the banning of the Koran in Sweden. It was the third time that Momika set the Koran on fire in Sweden, although one time the lighting was not successful.

Koran burning have created a crisis between Sweden and Muslim countries. Especially in Iraq, the reactions have been violent. For example, in Baghdad, protesters set fire to the Swedish embassy.

Turkey, which pledges to accept Sweden’s NATO membership, has demanded that Sweden and Denmark act to prevent the burning of the Koran. Almost all mosques in Sweden have also demanded a ban on burning the Koran.

Last week, the Swedish security police Säpo said that the security situation in Sweden had weakened because of the Koran burnings. The threat of a terrorist attack on Sweden has increased, and the Swedish government has intensified the security measures of the authorities.

Evening newspaper of Expressen’s data according to the police are now carrying heavier weapons because of the threat of a terrorist attack.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson described Sweden as being in the most serious security political situation since the Second World War.

Kristersson said that he had discussed the cases with the Danish Prime Minister by Mette Frederiksen with. Denmark is planning measures aimed at banning the burning of Korans near embassies.

According to Kristersson, Sweden also needs to take action, but has not yet taken a position on what kind.

At the same time as pages of the Koran were being burned in Stockholm, the Organization of Islamic Countries (IOC) met in Saudi Arabia over the burning of the Koran.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström has sent a letter to the foreign ministers of the 57 IOC member countries, inviting the IOC Secretary General to visit Sweden.

In a letter published by the Swedish media, Billström condemns Islamophobia and says that he understands the negative reactions related to the burning of the Koran. He writes that there is freedom of speech in Sweden, which certain foreign citizens staying in Sweden take advantage of to insult Muslims.

According to Billström, the aim of the smokers is to drive a wedge between Muslims and non-Muslims.

Counter-protesters yelling insults at the two desecrating the Koran. One threatens them with revenge from the “Södertälje mafia”. A man holding an Iraqi flag and a Koran spits on the ground and calls the protesters racists.

“Come here with that book and we’ll talk,” shouts the third.

Counter-protester Jalal Kanaan strongly criticizes Koran burnings. He waved the Iraqi flag at the demonstration.

There is a large crowd of media and many viewers are broadcasting live in Arabic on their phones.

At 3 pm the demonstration ends. Salwan Momika and Salwan Najem get into a black car and drive away. It starts pouring down.

The Swedish police are currently processing five protest applications that involve burning the Koran. Three of them are made by Momika.

The Swedish police have previously said that they only issue permits for demonstrations and public gatherings, and not for acts that take place during demonstrations.