HS in stage dances | “It’s a strange situation when you have to ask older men to dance” – HS followed the young people’s new trendy hobby on the Ämyri stage

Tiktok has made young people excited about stage dancing. HS spent the evening on Ämyr’s stage and watched how young people feel about Dancing with strangers, when even meeting new people face to face can be strange.

Pon an arket concentrated expressions can be seen.

Here among the pine trees on Ämyr’s stage in Somerniemi, Thursday dances will start soon. Before that, many people want to practice.

In the dance class, we learn a simple fusque. Easy steps are necessary, because a lot of young first timers are expected on the dance floor today because of the performers.

The air vibrates with warmth and anticipation.