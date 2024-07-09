Tuesday, July 9, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS in stage dances | “It’s a strange situation when you have to ask older men to dance” – HS followed the young people’s new trendy hobby on the Ämyri stage

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 9, 2024
in World Europe
0
HS in stage dances | “It’s a strange situation when you have to ask older men to dance” – HS followed the young people’s new trendy hobby on the Ämyri stage
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Tiktok has made young people excited about stage dancing. HS spent the evening on Ämyr’s stage and watched how young people feel about Dancing with strangers, when even meeting new people face to face can be strange.

Pon an arket concentrated expressions can be seen.

Here among the pine trees on Ämyr’s stage in Somerniemi, Thursday dances will start soon. Before that, many people want to practice.

In the dance class, we learn a simple fusque. Easy steps are necessary, because a lot of young first timers are expected on the dance floor today because of the performers.

The air vibrates with warmth and anticipation.

#stage #dances #strange #situation #older #men #dance #young #peoples #trendy #hobby #Ämyri #stage

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]