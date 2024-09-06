HS in St. Petersburg | Behind the eastern border, the Russians miss Finland and amuse themselves as if there was no war – “I am very sorry that there is such a problem now”

Leonid, who watched the theater students’ performance on Sunday night, had danced the night before until morning. He hasn’t read the news in a year.

The people of St. Petersburg relieve the stress caused by the war by celebrating. Finland is also needed. “Petersburg belongs together with Helsinki and Tallinn. We don’t feel Russian,” says Julia Broido.

Peter

The night before have been celebrating in restaurants, bars, clubs and parks until the wee hours, but the weekend isn’t over yet.

It’s a warm Sunday in August, but on Vasilinsaari, the narrow sidewalk of the street called Koževennaja linija is full of people like at a festival.