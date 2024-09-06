Saturday, September 7, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS in St. Petersburg | Behind the eastern border, the Russians miss Finland and amuse themselves as if there was no war – “I am very sorry that there is such a problem now”

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 7, 2024
in World Europe
0
HS in St. Petersburg | Behind the eastern border, the Russians miss Finland and amuse themselves as if there was no war – “I am very sorry that there is such a problem now”
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Leonid, who watched the theater students’ performance on Sunday night, had danced the night before until morning. He hasn’t read the news in a year. Picture: HS

The people of St. Petersburg relieve the stress caused by the war by celebrating. Finland is also needed. “Petersburg belongs together with Helsinki and Tallinn. We don’t feel Russian,” says Julia Broido.

Peter

The night before have been celebrating in restaurants, bars, clubs and parks until the wee hours, but the weekend isn’t over yet.

It’s a warm Sunday in August, but on Vasilinsaari, the narrow sidewalk of the street called Koževennaja linija is full of people like at a festival.

#Petersburg #eastern #border #Russians #Finland #amuse #war #problem

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Brazil: President Lula da Silva dismisses human rights minister after sexual harassment allegations

Brazil: President Lula da Silva dismisses human rights minister after sexual harassment allegations

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]