HS in Spain | “They still have to organize another election” – voters knock out Spain’s summer elections

The surprise move of the elections in the middle of 35 degree heat caused outrage at the polling stations in Madrid. Many still thought that using the right to vote was particularly important right now.

Madrid

Bright the sunshine did not make Madrid happy, who headed to the urn on Sunday to do their civic duty. Many condemned the prime minister Pedro Sánchez the decision to bring forward the elections planned for the end of the year.

The Prime Minister came to a solution after the left suffered heavy losses in May’s regional and local elections.

Opponents of the government are angry, but some of Sánchez’s supporters are also suspicious of the July elections.

“This won’t work,” the sisters say Marta Samsó31, and Ana Samsó24.

The Samsós unanimously voted for the Prime Minister’s party, the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE). However, they do not believe that Spain will get a new government after this Sunday.

“They still have to organize another election.”

Marta Samsó, 31, and Ana Samsó, 24, were waiting to cast their vote. Several nuns visited the polling station, but they all refused to talk about politics.

Marta Samsó, who works in the hospitality industry, leaves her voice in Salamanca, Madrid. Behind him is his sister, who works as an accountant.

Are at the polling station in Salamanca, Madrid. In previous elections in some of Salamanca in prosperous parts, up to 90 percent of the residents have voted for the right wing. But here the support is more evenly distributed, even in favor of the right.

Three women arrive at the polling station in a taxi. They are a pensioner Annunzia Rodríguezwho lives in the same dorm with him Concha Laseca and assisting this Maricarmen Guio.

Rodríguez makes a big negative gesture in the air when asked for his opinion on the government. He hates Sánchez.

See also Lula says Dilma fell because of coup d'état Anunzia Rodríguez arrived to vote in a taxi in Salamanca.

The prime minister postponed the elections out of sheer malice, Rodríguez hisses.

“Mala leche! Write it there! This is a clear indication of arrogance.”

Over the years, the left-wing prime minister’s reputation has been overshadowed by the fact that many people perceive him as elitist and alienated from the people. Rodríguez says he intends to vote for the right-wing People’s Party (PP), because its leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo is, according to him, more humble.

Anunzia Rodríguez (left), Concha Laseca and Maricarmen Guio headed towards the polling station.

Dissatisfied for the postponement of the election day are also a lawyer Elisa Gil and his parents. What remains is to accept the situation.

“We have to take care of our responsibilities. We vote for PP for ideological reasons. The decision was really, really easy,” says Gil.

Her husband Angel works at the polling station as a PP volunteer election observer. The man wants to keep his last name a secret because of his profession, but he opens the voting process.

Voting officials are drawn from among the residents of the neighborhood who have the right to vote. Many know each other.

“That’s why there is a strong trust here. We have never had the election result questioned, which is an important thing.”

Lawyer Elisa Gil came to vote with her parents out of a sense of duty, even though the postponement of the election day upset her.

This year, the confidence of some people has been slightly shaken by PP chairman Feijóo’s outings, where he has criticized the post office’s operations in relation to postal voting.

The summer elections increased the popularity of postal voting to record highs. A total of almost 2.5 million eligible voters voted by mail, the Spanish Broadcasting Corporation RTVE reports. There are 37.5 million eligible voters in the Spanish parliamentary elections.

Although voting opened at nine on Sunday, some wanted to arrive and queue as early as eight.

During the day, the temperature readings rose as the sun rose. It was measured in Madrid 35 degrees, for example in Ciudad Real up to 38 degrees.

In front of the polling station of the Pablo Neruda Social Service Center in Madrid, people gather under the trees in the shade in the afternoon. One woman took cover under her pink umbrella.

The left has traditionally done well in Puente de Vallecas, but recently the right has increased its support here as well.

José Muñoz, who works as a driver, and Laura Marí, who works as a medical worker in the summer, want improvements to their employment. Daughter Leyre Muñoz is present at the polling station.

Some other year Laura Marí36, and José Muñoz, 40, could have skipped the mid-summer election altogether. Now they arrive at the urn together with their six-year-old daughter by Leyre Muñoz with.

“We had no other option. We believe that voting is necessary under these circumstances,” says Marí.

So heat is just a necessary evil. It’s disturbing, but you can’t get rid of it even outside the polling station, they point out.

The couple wants to keep the election secret.

“But we hope for a big change.”

“We want the things we have worked for to be preserved. We also have the right to benefit from them.”

Polling station the Sumari election commissioner standing in front Enrique Herranz says that everything has gone well. According to him, the volunteers know the voting behavior of the neighborhood.

The polling station in question has both active and passive tables. In some, the turnout reaches 80 percent, in others not even 50 percent.

Taxi driver Enrique Herranz works as an election representative of the new left-wing party Sumari at the polling station of Pablo Neruda’s social service center. See also F1 | Schumacher's winning Ferrari will be auctioned, price estimate over nine million euros

According to Herranz, the neighborhoods with a lower voting percentage usually belong to the older building stock. They are home to more elderly people, immigrants and low-wage workers.

“Unfortunately, they vote less.”

Pablo In the lobby of Neruda’s social service center, a PSOE election observer takes care of a big black dog whose owner is voting. The dog panting under its thick fur sometimes tries to go inside the air-conditioned rooms.

However, it is cramped inside and people are trying to cool off by waving ballots.

Housewife Carmen on Alameda, 54, is a true fan. She has arrived to vote together with her husband, who works as a cook by Manuel Ferreira56, with his grown children and several other relatives.

Carmen Alameda, 54, (second from right) her husband Manuel Ferreira, son Marcos Ferreira, 19, and daughter Natalia Ferreira, 26, arrived to vote with other relatives in Puente de Vallecas, Madrid. The family believes that the pandemic could have caused more suffering if a different government had been in power.

Carmen Alameda cooled herself with a fan while going to vote.

Alameda says that he was satisfied with the Sánchez government’s corona-era policy, which secured the family’s livelihood.

“Now we want to continue progress and never go back to the past.”

In Alameda’s opinion, the heat is not an excuse to not vote.

“Whoever wants to vote, votes. It’s hot outside even when I go to the store to buy bread. And if it’s election day on a holiday, there are other possibilities, such as voting by mail.”

His daughter Natalia Ferreira26, agrees.

“The heat is increasing in any case, and climate change is becoming more apparent all the time.”