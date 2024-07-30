Tuesday, July 30, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS in Södertälje | Cecilia Sundberg’s children know that they are not allowed to play alone in the yard – People are already afraid to move outside in a small Swedish town

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 30, 2024
in World Europe
0
HS in Södertälje | Cecilia Sundberg’s children know that they are not allowed to play alone in the yard – People are already afraid to move outside in a small Swedish town
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

There is a wave of violence in the city of Södertälje. According to the police, there are two different conflicts going on at the same time, one of which has already started in the fall of 2022. According to the locals, there is no escaping gang violence.

The family of Christopher Velasquez and Cecilia Sundberg has lived in the city of Södertälje for two years. According to them, you can’t escape violence even if you always choose the safest route. Picture: Magnus Laupa

Hilla Körkkö HS

| Updated

From a climbing frame there will be a bruise on the wrist.

Leo Sundberg9, holds out his mother’s wrist by Cecilia Sundberg to blow. It’s a sunny day in the Hovjsö district of Södertälje. There is also a father on the playground Christopher Velasquez. Little siblings Lexie and Louie spinning at knee height and picking apples.

#Södertälje #Cecilia #Sundbergs #children #allowed #play #yard #People #afraid #move #small #Swedish #town

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]