HS in Södertälje | Cecilia Sundberg’s children know that they are not allowed to play alone in the yard – People are already afraid to move outside in a small Swedish town

HS in Södertälje|There is a wave of violence in the city of Södertälje. According to the police, there are two different conflicts going on at the same time, one of which has already started in the fall of 2022. According to the locals, there is no escaping gang violence.

The family of Christopher Velasquez and Cecilia Sundberg has lived in the city of Södertälje for two years. According to them, you can’t escape violence even if you always choose the safest route.

Hilla Körkkö HS

2:00 am | Updated 10:32 am

From a climbing frame there will be a bruise on the wrist.

Leo Sundberg9, holds out his mother’s wrist by Cecilia Sundberg to blow. It’s a sunny day in the Hovjsö district of Södertälje. There is also a father on the playground Christopher Velasquez. Little siblings Lexie and Louie spinning at knee height and picking apples.