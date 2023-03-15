HS in Serbia | It is clear to many in Serbia who is to blame for the war: “We blame NATO”

Serbia is one of Russia’s closest allies, and Putin is a political leader respected by the majority there. The country’s leadership has so far tried to please both directions: the West and the East.

Belgrade

Graffiti glorifying the Russian war of aggression and Serbian war criminals. Pictures and texts abound in the streetscape of Belgrade, the capital of Serbia.

“The amount of visual pollution in Belgrade is shocking,” says Vladimir Arsejinevićwho is dressed in a protective suit and is currently painting one picture to hide.

The painting event organized by Vladimir Arsejinević and his organization gathered painters, police and media.

of Arsejinević according to the “fight in the streets” really started a couple of years ago. After Russia invaded Ukraine, the number of pro-war images and texts has grown.

Arsejinević is the director of the cultural and literary organization Krokodil in Belgrade. Krokodil, on the other hand, was one of the first Serbian NGOs to announce its opposition to Russia’s war of aggression and started working for the Ukrainians. Arsejinević also organizes activities where aggressive graffiti is hidden.

The police stop the painters a few times, but in the end the text on the edge of the playground, which declared that Kosovo belongs to Serbia, is covered.

According to Arsejinević, Serbs must “give up their fantasies about Kosovo”.

The Serbian leadership considers Kosovo its province, and this idea is now also justified by the fact that Ukraine also has the right to keep Crimea and Donbas as its own territories. Serbians who support the idea can – paradoxically – sympathize with Russia at the same time.

“ “We blame NATO.”

Elsewhere a hostel owner in the city Dragan Heingl Bugarcic reflects on tensions in his own way. He doesn’t support the war, but on the other hand, he wouldn’t protest against it.

According to Bugarcic, the most obvious change in Serbia caused by the war in Ukraine is economic – prices have risen and, for example, the rent level in Belgrade has largely doubled.

“Here in Serbia, no one blames Ukraine for what is happening. We blame NATO. Russia warned NATO several times that it does not want it on its border.”

According to the hostel owner, there should be a solution to the war that does not require more shooting and bombing.

“I see this [sodan] as a failure of European politics and political systems as a whole. Not only of the EU, but of the whole of Europe.”

According to him, the reactions and news coverage of Western countries suggest that human life has different value in different places.

“If you’re in the first world, your life is more important.”

Hostel owner Dragan Heingl Bugarcic states that Serbians have become quite thick-skinned, even though the war news seems terrible.

Bugarcic says that he views the EU and NATO more and more negatively.

“Our thinking about Russia – regardless of what’s happening now – is that it was one of the few countries that opposed the war in the former Yugoslavia at all,” Bugarcic describes.

Bugarcic’s compaction corresponds very well to fresh research result. The Henry Jackson Society, a transatlantic think tank, investigated the thoughts of Serbians and Hungarians about Russia.

According to the survey, more than half of Serbians want to remain “neutral” in relation to Russia’s war of aggression. The majority justified their position by saying that it is impossible to know who is really to blame.

“A surprising 35.8 percent said that Russia should be supported. Only 4.4 percent wanted to support Ukraine,” says the researcher responsible for the Serbian part of the survey Helena Ivanov.

Serbian the state leadership does not officially support Russia in the war in Ukraine. President Aleksandar Vučić stated in January in an interview with the news agency Bloomberg that “for us, Crimea is Ukraine, Donbas is Ukraine, and it will remain so”.

In March, he told the Serbian TV Prva channel that Serbia will be in a difficult position regardless of who wins the war.

According to the report, the attitude of Hungarians towards Russia is largely linked to the prime minister Viktor Orbán to support, in Serbia it is not limited by party political opinions.

More than 60 percent of Serbians have the same attitude toward Russia as they did before February 2022. However, favorability toward Russia has become stronger: 21.7 percent answered that they always supported Russia, but now even more.

“Our conclusion is that a large part of the thinking is not so much a result of sincere love for Russia, but a very bad relationship and perception of the West,” says Ivanov.

Clammy According to Ivanov, the relationship with the West is due to three reasons: the political legacy of the 1990s, Kosovo’s declaration of independence in 2008, and the slow and fruitless EU negotiation process.

“According to the prevailing perception, during the breakup of the former Yugoslavia in the 1990s, most Western countries positioned themselves as Serbia’s enemies, while Russia is seen as Serbia’s stable and strong ally.”

The EU supported NATO when it bombed Serbia in 1999, when the Yugoslav and Serbian armies were at war against the Kosovo Albanians. Russia, on the other hand, opposed the bombing.

Ivanov reminds that the majority of Serbians opposed the president Slobodan Milošević administration and thus also Serbia’s military operations in the 1990s. They felt betrayed when the West bombarded them.

The wave of support for the EU experienced at the beginning of the millennium turned into a decline in 2008, when Kosovo declared itself independent and was recognized by the majority of European states.

“That’s where the narrative that the West is not on our side is kind of reborn like a phoenix from the ashes,” says Ivanov.

in the EU today there are five countries – Spain, Slovakia, Greece, Cyprus and Romania – that have not recognized Kosovo’s independence. Among the permanent members of the UN Security Council, Russia and China have not recognized it either.

The survey led by Ivanov also surveyed opinions about the leaders of different countries and about NATO and the EU.

“Support for the leaders of Russia and China as well as for the countries in question is constantly rising compared to opinions about the West.”

At the stalls in the center of Belgrade, you can buy Putin magnets as souvenirs.

78.7 percent of the respondents were of the opinion that Serbia should not impose sanctions on Russia. Most of them would not be willing to put them on any terms.

The favorite leader of Serbians was the Russian president Vladimir Putin with 58.5 percent. The next most popular was China Xi Jinping.

If a vote on joining the EU were held tomorrow, according to the report, the majority of Serbians would oppose it. Based on the survey, only 1.2 percent of Serbians were of the absolute opinion that Serbia should join NATO.

Serbia is, apart from Belarus, the only European country that has not imposed sanctions on Russia.

For now, Serbia continues EU membership negotiations and maintains, for example, a cheap gas agreement with Russia.

“How long Serbia can continue such balancing remains to be seen. But so far President Vučić has managed to maintain it,” says Ivanov.

He thinks that at some point Serbia has to make a choice. Many Serbians fear that the sanctions would bring down the Serbian economy. Ivanov points out that financially Serbia gets more from the EU than from Russia.

Recently, in an interview with the Serbian channel Happy TV, President Vučić said that he cannot “swear” that Serbia will do something about the sanctions. After that, Minister of Economy of Serbia Rade Basta has announced that it will demand sanctions against Russia.

Mila Kovacic says that many Serbian youth are politically inactive. “We don’t support our government, but we don’t really have a choice.”

Zemun’s born and raised in the district of Belgrade Mila Kovacic25, says he has noticed that sympathy for Russia and Putin has become more pronounced during the war in Ukraine.

In the opinion of Kovacic, who is studying the film industry, Putin is an icon in Serbia, who is seen as a character, not as a person.

“But there are a large number of people who are neutral in the sense that they don’t know enough about it, but they support all those who are suffering.”

He describes himself as objective.

“From my point of view, the imperialism practiced by the West and the East is the same thing, just in different colors.”

Kovacic emphasizes that he feels sorry for the civilians and victims of the war.

“But…” he continues.

“I was surprised by the hypocrisy of people globally. It’s not like the first war after World War II is going on right now.”

Correction March 15, 2023 at 8:29 a.m.: In the story, Viktor Orbán was wrongly claimed to be the president of Hungary. He is the prime minister of Hungary. In addition, a list of EU countries that have not recognized Kosovo’s independence has been corrected in the article. The list initially read incorrectly that Spain, Slovakia, Greece, Cyprus and Hungary would not have recognized independence. In reality, the EU countries that have not recognized independence are Spain, Slovakia, Greece, Cyprus and Romania.