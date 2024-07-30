HS in Seinäjoki | Such a bar is Härmän Häjy, where there was a shooting on Saturday

HS in Seinäjoki|Those who spent their evenings on the terraces in Seinäjoki tell HS about their feelings a few days after the Saturday night shooting. Some were more affected by the event, others less.

Saturday night the feelings were “pretty shit”, times Jarkko Toivonen28.

As soon as he heard about the Seinäjoki restaurant shooting, Toivonen’s thoughts turned to the condition of his colleagues. Toivonen works at Pub Härmän Häjy and was on the morning shift on Saturday.

After what happened in the evening shift, everyone has been confused, he says.

Pub in Härmän Häjy happened on Saturday evening, an armed showdown, when two people who were in a group of about 7-8 people had a disagreement and started shooting at each other.

Five men were injured in the shooting, three seriously and two slightly. Among the injured were also people outside the party, one of whom was the restaurant’s security guard.

The police have made a total of six arrests in connection with the case.

The case has weighed on Toivonen’s mind. After a couple of days of consideration, he decided that despite what had happened, he was going to continue working at the bar.

Jarkko Toivonen describes the working community at Pub Härmän Häjy as close-knit.

HS reports previouslythat the owner of Härmän Häjy Marko Pirhonen marvels at his bar’s reputation, which has been described as wild.

Toivonen, who has worked at the bar for two and a half years, says on the terrace of the Kultainen Kulaus restaurant, a few hundred meters away from his workplace, which was closed on Monday evening, that Härmän Häjy is normally calm.

According to Toivonen, the atmosphere was once wilder than it is now, but in the last ten years, according to him, the bar has succeeded in cleaning up its reputation. Before Saturday, there were only “basic fights” in the pub.

And where they wouldn’t appear now, the man insists.

According to the employee, people of all ages enjoy themselves at the bar, especially those who enjoy karaoke.

According to Mohammed Quiat, the shooting could have happened in any bar.

Shooting could have happened anywhere, so it’s unfair to put the unlucky bar on the stick. That’s how you think Mohammed “Momo Cat” Quiat58, who thinks that Härmän Häjy is often a peaceful place.

A local restaurateur was concerned about the events of Saturday night. He still wants to put things into perspective: Finland and Seinäjoki are still very peaceful compared to many other corners of the world.

That’s why going to the terrace a few days after the shooting was not scary.

“Life must go on, we cannot let violence win.”

Not every night something like Saturday happens, reminds Joona Lahti.

Helsinki Joona Lahti will be celebrating his 33rd birthday with friends over a burger and pint on Monday night, a stone’s throw from Saturday night’s venue.

Lahti, who enjoys his Seinäjoki cottage, says that the events of Saturday night have not affected his own behavior much.

“Safe feeling”, describes the birthday hero.

He says that he has visited Härmän Häjy a few times over the years. According to Lahti, the place is quite popular, but his own friends go elsewhere, because they think the place is middle-aged.

18-year-olds Arttu Koivukangas and Jonne Luoma-aho have not yet gotten to know all the bars in the area because of their age.

from Evijärvi Arttu Koivukangas and Seinjoki person Jonne Luoma-aho sit in the evening on the terrace of the adjacent bar.

Koivukangas says that the events of Saturday night were on his mind when he went to meet his old friend in Seinäjoki.

Even though the events haven’t been on the mind of Luoma-aho, a resident of Seinjajoki, a little tension hits the town so soon after the shooting, he says.

The 18-year-old friends haven’t had time to visit many bars in a few months, so they only know Härmän Häjy by name and reputation.

Are they going to test the pub terrace in the future?

“We’ll see,” Luoma-aho says.