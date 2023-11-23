HS in Segeža | Those who aspire to Finland are not seen in street photos in the Republic of Karelia – Aleksandr, who lives in Segeža, blamed NATO for the problems on the eastern border

Segeža

To Finland aspiring migrants are kept out of sight in the Republic of Karelia.

That seems to be the case in Segeža, which is a small town of about 23,000 inhabitants on the shore of Lake Uikujärvi, approximately half way from Petrozavodsk by car to Kostamus.

A stray dog ​​patrols the steps of the Segeža train station. Another stray dog’s territory is the neighboring Vesna shopping center. The area extends inside the shopping center to the cafe. The townspeople enjoying warm pies are not at all fussy, even if the dog begs for morsels next to them.

There are no arrivals heading for the eastern border.

News site RBK said on Tuesday that over 150 foreign citizens had been arrested in the Republic of Karelia during the past week. It had received the information from the press secretary of the head of the republic From Marina Kabatjuk.

According to Kabatjuk, the Russian visas of the detainees had expired and they had been on their way to the Finnish border. Most of the arrests would have been made after last Saturday, when Finland had closed its four border posts on the eastern border.

“Now they are detained in places under the Ministry of the Interior of the Republic of Karelia. The court will decide their future. They are threatened with a fine and deportation from Russia,” Kabatjuk said, according to RBK.

At the same time, more people aspiring to Finland have been met at border stations in the north.

There is a street in Segeža that pedestrians are allowed to cross at several points.

Popular it has been known to be reported in the Kostamus chat group on the Vkontakte service that those arrested would have been taken to Segeža. It is the prison capital of Karelia. There are seven prisons in the Republic of Karelia, four of which are located in the Segeža region.

According to the news site Karelia News, the arrested would be citizens of Syria, Somalia, Egypt and Yemen. According to it, they would have been transported to pipes and cells in Petroskoi, Kostamus, Karhumäki district and Äänisenranta district.

The matter is embarrassing for the local authorities. In revenge, the mayor Sergei Novogorodov your bet on the weekend to the townspeople that they would not give anyone any comments about the “refugees” trying to cross the border.

In Segeža, HS talked to townspeople who were out and about, from high school age to pensioners, but all denied having seen foreigners in the town.

“In the svjaz of the salon [kännykkäliike] reportedly has been”, said one.

However, the woman who worked in the store denied it.

A woman was feeding pulu in the center of Segeža on Tuesday.

Neither in front of the city’s penal institutions on Tuesday, there was no movement indicating the arrests of foreigners.

Prison number 7 and remand prison number 2 are located in the same large building complex on Leigubskaja street on the outskirts of the city. The prison area is bordered by many fences topped with barbed wire.

Opposite the prison is a shop in front of which two women were dating. Another had a child in her arms. The events of the Eastern border were distant to them.

“There is no opinion. Unfortunately, I have never been to Finland. I don’t have a visa.”

Prison number 7 and remand prison number 2 are located in the same large building complex on Leigubskaja street on the outskirts of the city.

Segežan recently retired from the electricity and energy sector in the center Aleksandr rushed to deliver groceries to his mother. He was aware of the turmoil on the border between Finland and Russia. The culprit was also clear to him: NATO.

“I think this all started when Finland joined NATO. I see no other connection. Borders began to be closed immediately.”

In Aleksandri’s opinion, Russia should curb the entry of undocumented foreigners into Finland on its own side.

“That it wouldn’t be so common to be able to take advantage of the benefits offered by Finland across the border. That they wouldn’t live on the benefits offered by ordinary Finns.”

At the entrance to the city of Segeža, there is a hammer and sickle monument reminiscent of the Soviet Union.

Aleksandr has never been to Finland, but has a positive attitude towards the neighbor.

“Well done, that a flourishing, prosperous state has been created from such a small country. But NATO, that is of course a big minus.”

The search for foreigners in the Republic of Karelia was intensified at least until Tuesday. When he turned from Segeža onto the Kola highway leading from St. Petersburg to Murmansk towards Kostamu, he was immediately stopped by the police.

There are three police cars patrolling the road. The police peeped into all the cars in which they were looking for foreigners.

“Everyone from our country”, the police said with satisfaction from the car, where two Russians and one Finn were sitting.