HS in Salo | President Sauli Niinistö burst into tears – Received a rock star reception

Twelve years ago, the new president Sauli Niinistö made his first provincial trip to Sal, and now the circle is closing. HS shows Ilta-Sanomie's live broadcast of the president's interview from Salo tori.

Today on Thursday the President Sauli Niinistö makes the last provincial trip of his presidency. As expected, the visit goes to Salo, the president's hometown.

In Salo, Niinistö will meet not only city representatives, but also local people at Salo market at 11:30.

After coffee at the market, Niinistö also answers questions posed to him by the media. The interview segment will be broadcast live by Ilta-Sanomi at around 11:50 a.m. in connection with this story

A lot of people had gathered at the Salo market to wait for the president's visit. There are a lot of people of working age, even though it's a weekday.

In Salo a HS reporter is present at the market Jonna Rönkäwho said that the market began to fill up right around eleven.

People queued for coffee served in paper cups from a place called Salon Torikaffe. The donuts were sold out immediately.

The atmosphere was calm and cheerful in the sleet, even though the weather was rainy.

“Some shared stories about 'Sale' with each other. Some have been there every time Niinistö has visited Salo,” says Rönkä.

Niinistö arrived at the market shortly before half past twelve, accompanied by applause, and was immediately surrounded by the crowd. Spouse, Doctor Jenni Haukiota does not appear to people's disappointment, says Rönkä.

The locals surrounded the president so that he could not move forward much. Many people had a thing for him.

Before the media could even ask the first question, the president was clearly moved among the people. The situation brought back a lot of memories for him. There were acquaintances there.

President Niinistö burst into open tears.

“Tears flowed in torrents. He didn't even try to wipe them, they just kept coming. This was clearly a moving and touching situation for him,” Jonna Rönkä says from the scene.

Niinistö lived his childhood and youth in Salo, from where he also made an effort to pursue his political career through the city council.

Media got to ask Niinistö questions in the middle of a sea of ​​people shortly before twelve. He was asked why he chose Salo as his last place to visit.

“For the same reasons as the first one. A person always moves close to his roots.”

The president hoped to be remembered after his career “for what everyone can hope to be remembered for”. “Did what had to be done.”

The local media were particularly interested in how much Niinistö will spend his retirement years specifically in Salo.

“I would think that I will spend a lot of time about two kilometers from the Salo border, that is, on the Karjalohja side. My habit has been to stop by for coffee at the market, although rarely. Now there will be more opportunities for that.”

Niinistö was also asked what will be the most difficult position for his successor at the beginning of his career.

“For sure, there is not much predictability in sight at the moment. In the best case, he has to deal with something new every day. They have always survived and he will too. And above all, we Finns will survive.”

From Niinistö an attempt was also made to ask about current affairs, To Alexei Navalny of the death, but he politely declined to comment.

“I have expressed my opinion.”

To the question of whether he plans to take more of a stand on things in the future, the president answered somewhat amused. In the speech, there was also a glimpse of the salon dialect.

“I can, since I've tried to take a stand until now, and I think it won't work anymore!”

He added that it is no longer his task to react to things, but he will certainly be concerned in the same way as all Finns. “It makes it a little easier not to be on guard all the time.”

The journalists were also interested in whether Niinistö plans to take more with him in the future Aaro-his son to the public. He replied that the aim is to let the boy live as normal a life as possible. “It doesn't mean living behind the scenes, but it certainly doesn't mean statuary in public.”

After visiting the salon, Niinistö said he was going to Namibia. He attends there president Hage G. Geingob for a state funeral.

“Last time I met him Martti Ahtisaaren at the funeral. I am glad that I can visit to honor his memory.”

When Sauli Niinistö was elected to his first term as president of the republic in 2012, he made his first official trip to Salo on March 20.

Niinistö's first trip to Finland in the role of head of state began at his own request at the then Halikko Works machine shop. It had once been one of 17-year-old Niinistö's first summer jobs. Niinistö said that he worked at the factory as a sheet cutter and crane operator.

From the machine shop the new president and his wife Jenni Haukio's journey continued twelve years ago to the Salo market. In its story, Helsingin Sanomat compared the new one at Salo market the crowd seen around the presidential couple was similar to what the most popular top bands have to experience on tour.

At the market, Niinistö and Haukio were offered stand-up coffees and donuts from cardboard cups. After the meeting in the square, which lasted about ten minutes, the presidential couple continued their journey to Forssa.

So now Niinistö will end his presidential term's provincial trips in Salo, where he once started his provincial tourism.

There is only one week left in President Sauli Niinistö's term. The new president Alexander Stubb will take office as president next week, Friday, March 1.