HS in Salo | Niinistö walked to the market and the citizens surrounded him – Now they tell you why

A large number of people had gathered at Salo's square to say goodbye to Sauli Niinistö, who will end his term as president next week.

Twelve a year ago, the newly elected president of the republic Sauli Niinistö made the first provincial trip of his presidency to Salo.

At that time, the square was full of people from Salo, congratulating and greeting the native of their hometown. One of them was from Russia Nadia Polikarpovawho had come with his one-year-old son Daniel Polikarpov with.

“Even then, we were standing here on the market. As the president walked by, I shook his hand. At that time, I also extended Daniel's little hand to the president to shake. Daniel shook the president's hand then for the first time in his life.”

Polikarpova digs out a photo from her cell phone, where the first encounter was once immortalized.

On Niinistö's first ever provincial visit to Salo, he also shook hands with Daniel Polikarpov and his mother Nadja Polikarpova. The mother shows a photo of the situation on her phone.

On Thursday, President Sauli Niinistö made the last county visit of his career. It headed to the same place where his provincial trips once started, i.e. to Salo market. This time too, the market had traditional serving: standing coffees from paper cups and sugar doughnuts.

There was a large crowd at the Salo market on Thursday, which surrounded Niinistö in an instant.

And like twelve years before, Nadja Polikarpova was there again with her children. Daniel Polikarpov, who shook the president's hand with his little hand, has grown into a 13-year-old youth who was able to shake the president's hand again on Thursday.

In addition to mother and Daniel, also the other children in the family, four years old Diana Polikarpova and eight years old Diyar Polikarpov experienced a presidential handshake in the drizzling Salo market.

The mother is happy and proud of what happened.

“It's important to me that I can show the children that we have a president like this in Finland, who comes really close and even shakes hands.”

Saul Niinistö has historically been a popular president. His popularity is concentrated in Salo, where he once also started his political career.

Before the start of the market event, many people dreamed of being able to personally thank Niinistö for his presidency. The president was supposed to talk with the locals and then appear in front of the media to answer questions.

Niko Heikkinen was only a meter away from his dream of being able to thank Sauli Niinistö for the good work he did.

A native of Salo Niko Heikkinen said that he appreciates the fact that Niinistö also works with the people. He would have liked very much to thank the president for his great work, but unfortunately the opportunity was only one meter away.

“There were so many people. I got within a meter and it was terribly uncomfortable when there were so many people.”

The thanks were not said personally.

Salolainen was also surprised by the crowd Kari Määttanen. He said that he had expected the market to be very crowded and congested, but the large number of people still surprised him.

“I'm such a short man that I couldn't really see anything. Sometimes the gray, charming head swung somewhere and that's how I knew that Niinistö was going there.”

However, Määttänen was lucky. The president's short walk in the square coincidentally extended right to him. He held out his hand, which the president also took.

“I told you that we have a mutual friend. His childhood friend, whom I also know, has been invited to Linna's party as well. The president sent him his regards.”

Kari Määttänen was surprised by the large number of people, but happened to talk to Niinistö.

People spoke of Niinistö with great warmth and shared memories related to him. One had seen him many times in his youth, the other went to the same school. The third had been able to shake the president's hand years ago in the Shopping Center Plaza, the fourth knew his family.

A native of Salo Venla Huldén was the lucky one with whom President Niinistö stopped to talk, as you know, as soon as he arrived at the market. The conversation was about Huldén's grandfather Ensio Huldénia, who had recently died. He had once been President Niinistö's Swedish teacher in Salo.

After hearing about the death, the president had sent an address to the relatives, which Venla Huldén had been able to read aloud at the grandfather's memorial service.

“I now had the opportunity to thank him for that. He listened to me carefully and said that my grandfather had always exuded a deep understanding of his students. He said more, but I have to admit that the situation was so exciting that I probably forgot everything else.”

Venla Huldén (left), Maria Yli-Jama and Anna-Leena Yli-Jama said that the meeting with Niinistö at the Salo market was so important that they changed their own schedules completely.

Huldén describes Niinistö as the president of the entire nation, who has been a safe country father.

“He has done his job very well and we have not had to fear any conflicts, he has always been on Finland's side.”

Mary Yli-Jama and mother Anna-Leena Yli-Jama had also managed to get to Niinistö's pack. Maria Yli-Jama works in Turku, but still definitely wanted to go to Salo during the lunch hour to greet Niinistö.

After walking around the market for ten minutes, Niinistö came in front of the media to answer a few questions. At the beginning of the event, he was moved to tears when he described that the moment is very nostalgic for him.

Anna-Leena and Maria Yli-Jama are also involved in politics and say they understand Niinistö's emotions very well.

“He has joined politics from here in Salo. From here, he has set out to walk his entire journey. Now the circle closes. When he walks here now and sees these people, his own acquaintances, he surely remembers many encounters over the years. It's touching.”