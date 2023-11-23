HS in Salla | “This time the Russians came up with such evils” – asylum seekers at the Russian border are considered Moscow’s pawns

“It is clear that they have been directed here. They wouldn’t have found it here otherwise,” says Eija Kalliainen, who lives on the border.

When the journey to the Russian border is less than a kilometer in Salla, along the Kotala village road there is a no-go traffic sign whipped by snow flurries. There used to be an old border station on the spot, but now a barrier has been put up across the road and there is a sign on the sidewalk asking you to stop. There are no more settlements further east than the border.

Only a short distance away is Russia, which is waging a war of aggression in Ukraine, and the border of the military alliance NATO. A border from the other side of which Russia has now sent asylum seekers to Finnish border crossings. This is hybrid warfare.

Along the village road, many of the houses are dark. The countryside becomes deserted, and young people leave for bigger towns. As they get older, the elderly also seek to live in a church village near the services.

Eija Kalliainen works remotely for the ely center from the village of Kotala, a few houses north of Salla.

Three kilometers from the border of the kingdoms, a light burns through the windows of one of the houses in the middle of the darkness of the early evening. There are a couple of tractors in the yard, you can hear cows shooting from the barn, and dogs bark at guests in the yard fence. It’s fifteen degrees below zero and snowflakes are falling slowly.

He opens the door of his house in the middle of the weekday evening talk Eija Kalliainen and welcomes guests.

Kalliainen tells right away in the handshake that the proximity of the Russian border does not seem very miraculous here. When you have lived in the area all your life, you are used to the situation.

However, Russia’s actions on sending asylum seekers have made me think about the situation, says Kalliainen.

“You could put a limit on that. The newcomers are pitiful, they are just Russian pawns. On the other hand, it would be good for ordinary border crossers if the border remained open,” Kalliainen reflects.

“Fortunately, you don’t have to decide on the matter yourself. It’s good that others decide.”

On Wednesday night, the government informant toothat all border crossings except the northernmost Raja-Joosepp will be closed.

Among other things, Kalliainen has considered how asylum seekers from, for example, Afghanistan, Yemen or Syria have been able to apply to Salla.

“It is clear that they have been directed here. They wouldn’t have found it here otherwise.”

Daughters help their mother in the kitchen with evening chores Outside and Kerttu. They say that at the international high school in Salla, the restrictions at the border will probably have an effect, because there are many Russian students at the school. They have a family on the Russian side, where the schoolchildren go on holidays and days off. Some of the high school students have come to Salla to study all the way from Murmansk, the daughters say.

Closing the border would affect the lives of Russian schoolchildren, as they would no longer be able to get to their home country as easily. And if they went to Russia now, getting back could be more difficult than before.

Is evening feeding time for cows. Kalliainen shovels hay cut from his own field into the cows’ trough and adds feed pellets. One of the cows tries to lick the cameraman’s ear when he approaches.

“Of course, that border has to be thought about from time to time, since it is now a NATO border as well. But that’s where it’s always been and that’s how used to it. This time the Russians came up with such evils.”