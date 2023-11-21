HS in Salla | About 40 migrants crossed the border in Salla

On Tuesday, about 40 migrants from the Russian side had arrived at the Salla border crossing by one o’clock in the afternoon.

Allowed About 40 migrants have arrived at the border crossing on Tuesday by around 1 p.m., says the HS reporter who was there Petteri Tuohinen.

“We just arrived at the border guard station when the first group of arrivals of the day arrived at the border. A moment ago we saw another group of about 20 newcomers,” Tuohinen describes.

Tuohinen saw the latter group closer. They were young men carrying bright-colored bicycles similar to those seen on other immigrants who arrived in Finland from Russia.

“Some had children’s bicycles, very small ones.”

The men were wearing warm-looking winter clothes. It was a good twenty degrees below zero in Salla on Tuesday.

The Border Guard directed the migrants who crossed the border to a fenced area, which apparently has a tent intended for waiting. From there, the authorities took them one by one to the adjacent tin container. The bikes were left outside in the parking lot.

Press corps and the photographers could not get to the same area as the migrants. In the vicinity of the border crossing, you can see mostly employees of the Border Guard. According to Tuohinen, no conscripts or Defense Forces personnel can be seen in the area.

There were those doing military service on Monday to help with the construction of temporary barrier fences on the national border in the vicinity of the Vartius and Kuusamo border crossings.

On Monday Just a moment before the border was closed, 35 migrants who applied for asylum in Finland arrived at the Salla border crossing on bicycles and skateboards. The arrivals were from Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq.

