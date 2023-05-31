HS in Rovaniemi | A substance suspected to be a deadly powder is now being used on the streets of Rovaniemi “almost for free”

The four drug-related deaths in Rovaniemi last week are saddening, but did not surprise the locals. The person contacted from the participation center Oodi says that he was offered the substance for half-free.

Tuesday is the busiest day of the week in Rovaniemi Participation Center Oodi, because the doors are open to those living in the drug world from 12 o’clock onwards. Then you can change needles, for example.

In a living room-like room, we chat and have coffee. None of the people sitting in the room are surprised by the drug deaths in Rovaniemi last week.

Last week, four people died in Rovaniemi, and two more people have been hospitalized due to the substance. The deaths are probably related to ethynol sold as amphetamine, i.e. a conversion drug similar to amphetamine.

The substance is suspected to originate from China. According to people sitting in Oodi, ordering drugs from abroad is relatively common.

Two weeks the man who was dry describes Rovaniemi as a city of piri and subutex. He himself says that he used alcohol and benzos because he couldn’t relax without them.

One of the four people who died from drugs in Rovaniemi last week was a friend of the man. The other he knew.

“Drug deaths should be more prominent. And the drug should be able to be tested anonymously. Such a thing is possible in Denmark,” says the man.

According to Johanna Puolaka, the development of substance abuse services is stagnant because Finnish law does not allow, for example, drug use rooms or substance testing.

Substance testing i.e. testing that provides information on the composition of the substance used would be a necessary service for those who use intoxicants, also for the person in charge of the Participation Center Oodi Johanna Puolakan with.

“There has been a pilot project on substance testing, but Finnish law does not allow it for now, just as it does not allow drug use rooms,” says Puolakka.

According to Puolaka, last week’s deaths are not surprising, but it is extraordinary that so many people die from drugs within a short period of time. According to him, the visitors to Oodi have been shocked at the same time, but also relieved that the substance did not hit their target.

“Someone here said that using it is like Russian roulette. You never know what the substance actually contains.”

See also HS Interview | The Prime Minister of Iceland: Winter energy prices are not a concern, Turkey's NATO conditions for Finland "are not suitable" The 13-year-old Hertta dog visits Oodi with its owner from time to time.

A man arrives in the living room with a dog. He says that yesterday, Monday, he was offered “almost free” the substance that is suspected of causing the deaths.

“I said no way would I take it. However, I did not see the substance. We definitely want to get rid of that.”

Jani Martin has been dry for well over a year. He is sitting in Oodi’s living room wearing a vest that says he is there on a work trial.

“But this place saved me. I got peer support and things to do. Now I’ve been working here for four months,” says Martin.

In Oodi, substance abusers are offered basic health care and peer support. Waste food from local stores is also distributed daily.

There are many other services. According to Johanna Puolaka, the concept works because it was built on the terms of Oodi’s target group. Within the opening hours, they can regulate themselves when and which service they use. In addition, it is safe and easy to enter the space.

See also Corona Passport The use of the coronary passport is already visible in the pace of vaccination - Hus: The popularity of the vaccine could be further increased by a simple way From Oodi, substance users receive various services, such as health care.

“Drug use is associated with a stigma. Users don’t necessarily want to go to public healthcare services, or because of their use, they don’t have access to many services or activities offered by society”

According to Puolaka, the culture of drug use is not uniform, but there are many different types of users. Therefore, the services should also be diverse.

Now 36 years old Martin moved out of his home at the age of 18. He recalls how the move included a decision to drink at least 12 drinks every day.

“I drank for 12 years. After that, the benzos came along. Then I started using subutex, and I quit alcohol completely after three months of using Subutex.”

Last fall, Martin wanted to run around. However, while standing at the bus stop on the way to the drugs, he turned back.

“I’m really proud of it. I walked to Intersport and bought the gloves. I still can’t be in the same space that someone is using.”