HS in Rovajärvi | NATO got something unique with Finland – This is the training ground where the NATO countries queue up

The importance of the Arctic region is increasing, which can bring more troops to Finland.

Dust rises from the dry cloth as Bubba starts rumbling heavily. It is a heavy rocket launcher that the United States has placed in Bavaria, Germany. There are similar ones in Finland.

Bubba is commanded by a captain Kurt Rosswhich is enough to praise Finland and Rovajärvi in ​​the American way.

“Awesome terrain. Our battery was able to fire hard for the first time, and the best thing is that here you can fire at several different targets and move between them and not just at one and the same,” he describes.

The tradition of the battery is that each crew gets to name their thrower after the hard firing. That’s why Bubba is now written on the side of the projector cassette. And yes, the name comes from the movie Forrest Gump. For the same reason, Gump is now written on the side of the other radiator.

“This has been a very good exercise. We also went to compare throws with the Finns and exchanged sleeve badges,” says Rossi.

According to him, lessons have also been learned from Ukraine. These include, for example, the use of a camouflage net and the continuous movement of the projector so that its location is not revealed.

Others too Among the soldiers of the NATO countries, it was possible to sense some kind of brotherhood or the feeling of a big family at Rovajärvi, where the final meters of the Northern Forest 23 exercise are currently underway. Before that, the Lightning Strike 23 exercise ended at Rovajärvi.

In Finland, Rovajärvi has something that other European NATO countries do not have: Rovajärvi’s shooting range is known to be the largest in Europe. It is now of interest to the armies of other NATO countries.

The northern canvas terrain is well suited for large-scale military exercises, because there you can fire cannons and other long-range weapon systems far away, tens of kilometers away. Its area is 1,200 square kilometers.

Such an area cannot really be found in Central Europe.

The US heavy rocket launcher fired at Rovajärvi on Thursday during the Lightning Strike 23 exercise. The picture is provided by the Defense Forces.

“Rovajärvi is an interesting area, and there have been inquiries about training opportunities in Rovajärvi for a long time,” says the Chief of Staff’s training manager, colonel Kari Pietiläinen.

The region’s calendar is actually already full.

“The area is already training intensively, and there is not much free time,” Pietiläinen says.

According to him, the number of exercises can hardly be increased anymore, when the Defense Forces have already increased the training of international forces in connection with their exercises.

To both thousands of conscripts, reservists and troops and equipment from other NATO countries and Sweden participated in the exercises. They specifically practiced the use of heavy weapons and the ability of the Army to give and receive international aid.

One part was an exercise in which the United States flew familiar Himars launchers from Ukraine to the airport in Finland on a transport plane for a short time. The Defense Forces does not reveal details about that operation.

There is another reason why Rovajärvi is interesting: the growing importance of the Arctic region and the demanding winter conditions.

“The ability to fight and defend in the northern region will be practiced here,” says the leader of the exercise, colonel Janne Mäkitalo.

More American praise comes when the commander of the US 10th Mountain Division, Maj.-Gen Gregory Anderson gets to say at the presentation that his unit was partly inspired by the lessons of the Finnish Winter War. At that time, the United States needed light infantry that could fight in arctic conditions.

The Commander of the Swedish Ground Forces, Major General Karl Engelbrektson, the Commander of the Finnish Ground Forces, Lieutenant General Pasi Välimäki, and the Commander of the 10th Mountain Division of the United States, Major General Gregory Anderson, held a presentation for the Finnish and foreign media at Rovajärvi.

The Swedish soldiers are not worried about the terrain, because they are from northern Sweden themselves. And not Finnish soldiers either.

“It’s easy to do business with them because we have such a similar way of thinking,” says the lieutenant Oskar Björk.

“The best thing here has been communicating with the Finnish army, because they are so friendly. They show that we are working towards the same goal,” says the sergeant next to him Margareta Westberg.

Land Forces commander Lt. Gen Pasi Välimäki on the other hand, you get to answer the question, what concrete lesson has been gained in the exercise. He quickly names two.

First of all, now for the first time it was possible to directly transmit a digital fire command between devices in two different countries. Another is the success of connecting the radios of two different countries with a separate device. According to him, no dramatic deficiencies have appeared.

The wagon men of the Kainuu brigade’s readiness unit are starting to have few mornings. Homecoming is a couple of weeks away. During my military service, Finland has become a NATO country and I have been able to make acquaintances with other soldiers.

“Now, as a NATO soldier, it has started to feel like we have friends elsewhere,” says the wagon man Eetu Mild.

“I still feel like a Finnish soldier, but here in the exercise it has been noticed that there are friends from other places as well,” says the corporal next to me Antti Ikäläinen.

