HS in Riihimäki | The missing girl was searched for in stables all over Häme – A helicopter, dogs and a network of horse enthusiasts helped

HS in Riihimäki|The police considered it possible that the missing girl could apply to places related to horses.

21.8. 18:33 | Updated 21.8. 21:42

A 16-year-old girl reported missing in Riihimäki has been foundannounced the Häme Police Department on Wednesday evening. HS followed the search for the girl in Riihimäki earlier in the day. This story was published before the girl was found.

On Riihimäki the missing 16-year-old has been widely searched for in the area’s stables, as the information about the disappearance has spread in horse circles.

The girl who left her home on Saturday evening had still not been found on Wednesday.

The police consider it possible that a girl interested in horses might apply to places related to horses. This information has been spread on social media to horse people in the area.

Lost has also been searched at the Sammalisto stable in Riihimäki, says the stable’s managing director Anneli Hakatie. All the outbuildings have been checked since the information about the missing person reached the stable on Sunday evening. However, the girl has not been seen around the stable.

The girl is not familiar to the people of Sammaslisto stable. According to Hakatie, the scant information about the case makes the search difficult. Hakatie thinks that the girl can be anywhere.

“Of course we’re looking, but now it’s hard to direct the search anywhere.”

Hakatie is also confused by the organization of searches. He gives an example where two groups of searchers were walking along the road leading to the stable at the same time. One went one way and the other went the other way. According to Hakatie, the road was not left.

“I don’t know how you can find anything in it.”

There have been no sightings of the missing girl at the Mossalisto horse stable. In the photo, CEO Anneli Hakatie (right) and riding instructor Linda Mankki.

Anneli Hakatie thinks that the scant information about the girl complicates the search.

Voluntary the rescue service was involved in the search until Tuesday evening. There have been more than enough volunteers. On Wednesday, the search was officially continued only with police forces.

If the police need help with the search, there are volunteers among horse enthusiasts, says the owner of a stable in the area Maid Pirhonen.

He believes that the information about the missing girl has reached all the horse people in the area. Efforts have been made to spread the information on social media.

“He is in the thoughts of all horse people”, says Pirhonen.

Information the missing girl has done well in horse circles, says the head of the investigation, the crime commissioner Ville Mattila From the Häme Police Department.

“It has been gratifying to notice that the message has traveled from stable to stable.”

On Wednesday, the search continued in the direction of Lope and Ryttylä. However, no trace of the girl was found. On Thursday, the search will again move to the nearby areas of Riihimäki. According to Mattila, there is no indication that the girl uses public transport.

“Let’s make close search refinements and thereby exclusions.”

It was calm in the center of Riihimäki on Wednesday.

A girl has been searched with, among other things, a helicopter and dogs.

However, the searches have not been seen in the center of Riihimäki, says a local resident Jenna Ojaniemi. He hasn’t noticed the searchers, even though he found out about the incident over the weekend.

“At first I wondered if it was someone I knew. However, I don’t know many girls of that age.”

Ojaniemi says that he is watching the environment more closely for the girl. He finds the case really sad, especially since it has been reported that the girl’s life is in danger.

Neither walked in the center Rauli Sinnilä had not seen helicopters. He has read about the case in the newspaper and wonders if the girl has already gone far.

“I wonder where the girl has gone when she can’t seem to be found anywhere.”

Jenna Ojaniemi hopes that the missing girl will be found soon.

Rauli Sinnilä read about the case in the newspaper.

Update on Wednesday, August 21 at 9:41 p.m.: Added information that the girl reported missing has been found.