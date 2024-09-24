HS in Rekola | An exceptionally confusing crime complex was revealed in Vantaa, the story of which still continues

Samuel Holm does not dare to store his goods in his cage storage, because according to him, there is a lot of theft in Rekola.

According to the residents of Rekola in Vantaa, the operation of the obscure flea market still continues. An experienced police officer says he has never seen anything like it in his 30-year career.

Vantaa The residents of Rekola are frustrated with the local flea market, which stubbornly continues to operate despite heavy accusations.

Last year, during a police investigation, the flea market was revealed to be a real hotbed of suspected crimes. The police found more than one hundred thousand euros worth of stolen goods from Rekola’s flea market.