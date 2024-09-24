Thursday, September 26, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS in Rekola | An exceptionally confusing crime complex was revealed in Vantaa, the story of which still continues

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 25, 2024
in World Europe
0
HS in Rekola | An exceptionally confusing crime complex was revealed in Vantaa, the story of which still continues
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Samuel Holm does not dare to store his goods in his cage storage, because according to him, there is a lot of theft in Rekola. Picture: Outi Neuvonen

According to the residents of Rekola in Vantaa, the operation of the obscure flea market still continues. An experienced police officer says he has never seen anything like it in his 30-year career.

Vantaa The residents of Rekola are frustrated with the local flea market, which stubbornly continues to operate despite heavy accusations.

Last year, during a police investigation, the flea market was revealed to be a real hotbed of suspected crimes. The police found more than one hundred thousand euros worth of stolen goods from Rekola’s flea market.

#Rekola #exceptionally #confusing #crime #complex #revealed #Vantaa #story #continues

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Hamilton Beach JUMBO 45-Cup Coffee Maker on SALE for 57% off 0 MXN

Hamilton Beach JUMBO 45-Cup Coffee Maker on SALE for 57% off $800 MXN

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]