HS in Rautjärvi | “Thoughts are pretty dark” – A steady flow of people visited the burnt church, there were also enough curious people at the second fire site

Rescuers erect a large iron cross against the stone fence of the church.

It is the morning of Boxing Day, and the ruins of the Rautjärvi church, which was destroyed in a fire on Christmas morning and was completed in 1881, are smoking in the background.

The only remains of the church are the stone base and the stone steps that led to the church.

The iron cross comes from the dome of a burnt church. The fate of the even larger cross that was in the church tower is shrouded in mystery.

Jussi Rintala (left), Kalevi Nupponen and Ville Ulvinen carry the cross on the main dome of the church.

Kalevi Nupponen (left), Veikka Vesikko and Jussi Rintala placed the cross against the church fence.

“It could be that it has melted in the heat”, guesses the former vicar of Rautjärvi Kari Luumi.

Luumi, who lives next door to the church, has come to see the smoking ruins of the church that has become very familiar over the decades. He was saved from the burning church together with about 30 others who were at the service.

Luumi says that she slept very little the night after the fire.

“Thoughts are pretty dark. What is so bad about us Christians that they corner us and even try to kill us inside the church during the service?”

A dozen rescuers from the Rautjärvi Free Fire Department are working in the ruins.

“We are clearing places for the prayer time at 3 p.m.,” says the responsible group leader of the free fire department Kalevi Nupponen.

There is a thick layer of smoldering cinders, and their smoking can be stopped when the excavator plows open the smoldering piles.

Nupponen, who lives nearby, came to the scene of the fire just five minutes after the alarm, but even then the church tower was burning like a torch.

“Even though the church was quite young, it was great. On Christmas Eve, it was lit up with those spotlights,” he says wistfully.

The power of the fire has been enormous. Nupponen says that the heat has detached pieces from the monument to the martyrs next to the church, and the plastic electric locks of the maintenance building, which is about 70 meters from the church, have melted.

The church there is constant traffic when people visit to see what happened with their own eyes.

Lives nearby Simo Luumi lost his ordination church in a fire. Luumi was married in Rautjärvi church in 1974.

“There you had to give that difficult speech with only one word,” he manages to joke.

During the Winter War, Simo Luum’s father dug graves for fallen soldiers next to the church, and he himself was a grave digger at the Rautjärvi cemetery when he was young.

Long-time influencer in Rautjärvi’s municipal politics Hannu Viisainen lived right next to the church as a child.

“I was six years old when I moved away,” says the 91-year-old Viisainen.

How does the destruction of the church feel? In response, tears begin to fall from Viisainen’s eyes.

Vicar of Tohmajärvi Mikko Lappalainen and his spouse Eila Lappalainen are standing in their thoughts by the ruins of the Rautjärvi church. They have stopped at Rautjärvi on their way to the capital region to visit the children.

The Rautjärvi church was familiar to them, because it was only by chance that the Lapps had stopped in Rautjärvi on their way to see and photograph the church.

“I wonder why churches are burned,” says Mikko Lappalainen.

The Tohmajärvi parish church led by Lappalainen was completed in 1756, and it is the oldest church in North Karelia. An arsonist burned the nearby Kiihtelysvaara church, which belonged to the Joensuu parish, in 2018.

“As a church leader, there is a bit of fear for your own church,” says Mikko Lappalainen.

In the service were saved from the burning church through two opposite side doors. Kari Luumi says that he sat in his usual place in the middle of the church and that he got out easily.

“My children and grandchildren were up in the organ loft, it was a bit of a rush for them. But they had gotten out safely through the other side door, which has a wheelchair ramp,” he says.

The side door he used did not have cords to prevent exit, but the second side door used by Kari Luum’s offspring did.

“The church leader raised the ribbons so that people could slip under them,” he says.

It seems that someone had put the ribbons on the door on purpose, and at least it wasn’t the congregation.

“It’s a basic lesson that exits must be accessible,” says the parish master of the Ruokolahti parish Sonja Hirvonen. Rautjärvi currently belongs to Ruokolahti parish.

According to Hirvonen, if one of the side doors of the church had to be closed for some reason, it would have been told separately to those in the church.

“ “I would never have believed such a thing.”

The church along with it, unique objects were destroyed, such as the chandelier of the Ilmee church, which remained behind the eastern border after the wars and belonged to the Rautjärvi keep.

However, something small remains. Kari Luumi says that he has taken one priest’s mess shirt, or alba, and two stola bands to be worn over the alba from the church to the keeper’s room next door.

They have been used in country church services held in the keep. Rautjärvi church held services only about once a month, which was too rare for Kari Luum. That’s why he kept the country churches in the holding house.

“I bought an alba and stoles sometime in the 1980s or 1990s in Israel,” he says.

In addition, there are two hymn books that were left in the hands of Kari Luum and his wife when they fled the burning church.

Only less than two hours after the rescue service was alerted to the church in Rautjärvi on Christmas day, a new fire broke out on a farm located approximately 30 kilometers away in Torsansalo, Rautjärvi.

The police found the deceased at the scene, whose death is not suspected to be related to a crime. The police held on Monday press conference About the two devastating fires that happened in Rautjärvi.

Read more: The police published more detailed identifications of the man, from whom they are asking for observations in connection with the fires in Rautjärvi

According to the police, the fires in Rautjärvi may be related, and the police have requested observations about the movements of the burgundy 2020 model hatchback Opel Astra.

A narrow, Mäkinen and winding village road leads to the Torsansalo fire place, along which there are only a few houses. The burnt house is located near the lake on top of the hill.

At the intersection of the road leading to Pihapiiri, there are fire department cars just leaving after noon on Boxing Day. The rescuers say that they were there for post-extinguishing work.

The courtyard area has been isolated by closing the road leading to it with the authorities’ no entry tapes.

Based on the drone image, the fire has destroyed not only the main building but also other buildings in the courtyard. There is also a burned-out car in the yard, which in its structure resembles an Opel Astra.

Also People come to Torsansalo to look at the scene of the fire.

A person from Imatra will also be there Vilho Jorowho is from Torsansalo and attended the village school at the same time as the deceased.

“He was born in 1945, and I am three years younger,” says Joro.

The man who died at the age of 79 owned a lot of forests, which he managed and rented out.

According to Joro, the man was at school age and young like anyone else. It wasn’t until adulthood that he became so reclusive that even Joro, who spent summers very close to his old home, didn’t see him for years.

“No one saw him. It’s been many years since I saw him at the mailbox and exchanged a few words.”

Vilho Joro is shocked by the fate of his acquaintance and the possibility that this could possibly have something to do with the church fire as well.

“I would never have believed this,” he says.

The police have not said whether the man who died in Torsansalo is suspected of the church fire.

Afternoon at three o’clock the bishop of Mikkeli Diocese Seppo Häkkinen speaks during prayer at the destroyed church. There’s a lot of people there, vicar Leena Haakana including about 300 people.

Häkkinen characterizes the destruction of the church as a shock that is hard to believe to be true. According to Häkkinen, the timing of the fire on Christmas morning and during the church service makes the matter even more deeply touching.

“Generations before us have experienced the destruction of a church in a fire in Rautjärvi”, he reminds.

150 years ago in Rautjärvi, the church located in the same place burned to the ground.

“Thanks to God’s love and care, the congregation has been able to move forward, and in the same care and love is our hope,” says Häkkinen.

Leena Haakana says that the parish council will be tasked with thinking about what actions the destruction of the church will lead to.

“Fortunately, we were not left with nothing, because we have Simpelee Church in the municipality. You can also hold religious services in the caretaker’s hut,” he says.

“ “The continuation cannot be decided in a crisis, but with careful consideration.”

The church the most enthusiastic ones would already be ready to build, if not a new church, then at least a new prayer room.

According to Kari Luum, an actor retired from Imatra’s city theater Pekka Räty has already promised to give a concert for the new sanctuary – after all, Räty himself once sang in a burnt-out church.

Living in the neighborhood of the church Jari Vuorela registers as a volunteer builder. According to him, there would be enough resources to build a new building.

“I have a sawmill, my father-in-law has a forest, and the Facebook group already has a group of lumberjacks.”

Leena Haakana is having fun.

“People’s activity describes the spirit of working together. However, the continuation cannot be decided in a crisis, but with careful consideration.”