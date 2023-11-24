HS in Raja-Joosep | The only crossing point on the eastern border was opened – No asylum seekers were seen

Morning dawned calm at the Raja-Joosep border crossing in Inari, says the HS reporter who was there Tiia Etelämäki.

The government said on Wednesday evening that all other border crossing points on the eastern border will be closed except Raja-Jooseppi in Inari. Consequently, at 10 o’clock on Friday, Raja-Jooseppi opened as the only crossing point for passenger traffic on the eastern border.

“A little before dawn, there were only a few cars in line at the border crossing, so it’s pretty quiet,” describes Etelämäki.

Migrants were still not visible in the early morning.

The head of the Ivalo border guard station Vesa Arffman’s according to the border, there are no indications of masses of migrants arriving towards Finland.

“The day will tell,” Arffman estimates the number of arriving migrants.

On Friday morning, a few cars crossed the eastern border at the Raja-Joosepi border crossing.

In Raja-Joosepi, due to the closure of other border crossing points, preparations have been made for an increase in the number of migrants arriving at the border, said the deputy commander of the Lapland border guard, lieutenant colonel Ville Ahtiainen for HS on Thursday.

Border Guard According to Etelämä’s estimate, there were more people than usual in the morning.

Lapland’s border guard receives official assistance from the Defense Forces and the police. Around 10:30 a.m., the first police car arrived. At least in the morning, no Defense Forces personnel were seen in the area.

There was also a lot of media. In the morning, the media had their own area marked off with tape, which was located approximately 30–50 meters from the border crossing point.

“Visibility to the crossing point has also been limited in such a way that two vans of the Border Guard have been driven between the boom and the media area,” Etelämäki said a little after ten in the morning.

It was calm at the Raja-Joosepi border crossing on Friday morning.

Ramirent’s containers were in an area that was bounded by fences.

Border crossing point there were several Ramirent containers nearby. The people of the Finnish Red Cross are stirred up by them.

In Salla, for example, similar containers were heated spaces where migrants were directed to wait for hearings. Etelämäki thinks that even in Raja-Joosepi, containers have been brought in so as not to run out of space.

Arffman confirms that the containers were brought in for this very reason.

“If necessary, containers can be used to separate daily traffic and calm it down at the official crossing,” he says.

Migrants can apply for asylum in Finland at the border crossing point. Asylum seekers are transported to reception centers in a controlled manner.

From the cold It was approximately 14 degrees in Raja-Joosep in the morning.

“It’s hard to imagine that someone would arrive at the border on a bicycle or even on foot, it’s so cold here and there’s snow on the ground,” Etelämäki says.

The Raja-Joosepi border crossing point is open until two o’clock in the afternoon. After the border is closed, traffic is no longer allowed into Finland.