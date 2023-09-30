HS in Raasepori | A pack of wolves has disappeared without a trace an hour from Helsinki – Expert Timo Rossi fears he knows the truth

The latest sighting of the female leader of the wolf pack settled in Raasepori is from April. Since then, no signs of wolves have been seen, says Timo Rossi, a large predator contact person: “First there was concern, then despair.”
Whole A pack of wolves has disappeared without a trace in Western Uusimaa. The family pack of up to eleven wolves that settled in Snappertuna in Raasepori was the largest in Finland, but there have been no signs of it since last spring.
