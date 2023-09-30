Saturday, September 30, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS in Raasepori | A pack of wolves has disappeared without a trace an hour from Helsinki – Expert Timo Rossi fears he knows the truth

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 30, 2023
in World Europe
0
HS in Raasepori | A pack of wolves has disappeared without a trace an hour from Helsinki – Expert Timo Rossi fears he knows the truth

A large pack of wolves disappeared in Raasepor’s Snappertuna. Timo Rossi, from Karja, is the large carnivore contact person in the area and wonders where the wolves are. Picture: Juha Salminen / HS

The latest sighting of the female leader of the wolf pack settled in Raasepori is from April. Since then, no signs of wolves have been seen, says Timo Rossi, a large predator contact person: “First there was concern, then despair.”

Whole A pack of wolves has disappeared without a trace in Western Uusimaa. The family pack of up to eleven wolves that settled in Snappertuna in Raasepori was the largest in Finland, but there have been no signs of it since last spring.

#Raasepori #pack #wolves #disappeared #trace #hour #Helsinki #Expert #Timo #Rossi #fears #truth

See also  Orthodox Church Putinist leader of Russia's Orthodox Church accuses West of Russian atrocities - Kirill is a familiar man in Helsinki shrine
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
CURP with photo What would it be like and what will it be used for?

CURP with photo What would it be like and what will it be used for?

Recommended

No Result
View All Result