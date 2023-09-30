HS in Raasepori | A pack of wolves has disappeared without a trace an hour from Helsinki – Expert Timo Rossi fears he knows the truth

A large pack of wolves disappeared in Raasepor’s Snappertuna. Timo Rossi, from Karja, is the large carnivore contact person in the area and wonders where the wolves are.

The latest sighting of the female leader of the wolf pack settled in Raasepori is from April. Since then, no signs of wolves have been seen, says Timo Rossi, a large predator contact person: “First there was concern, then despair.”