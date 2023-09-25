HS in Raahe | SSAB’s massive change negotiations silenced Raahe: “Let’s hope it doesn’t affect our family”

“Keep hope it doesn’t affect our family”, said Hanna Routaniemi At the gate of SSAB’s Raahen factory on Monday. In the family of Routaniemi, who works as a chemical laboratory assistant at the factory, the spouse also works at the factory, so the news about the start of major change negotiations touched me.

SSAB announced change negotiations will start next Monday due to long-term weakened demand. In practice, they apply to the entire personnel of the Raahen factory, i.e. approximately 2,400 employees. The negotiations may lead to staff reductions, but the company announced that it will try to avoid layoffs.

However, the company aims for annual savings of at least ten million euros in fixed costs.

“You can’t know at this stage how this will affect our family. Nothing more has been said at this point. Let’s hope that there will be no layoffs, and we will survive with other savings and even layoffs,” said Routaniemi.

If Raahe ran out of factories, Routaniemi knows what would happen.

“Yes, the whole city would probably die.”

However, Routaniemi does not believe in the end of the factory. “There have been a lot of investments in carbon-neutral steel recently. A new research center has also been built in the area.”

Working in maintenance Juho did not want to give his last name, but stated that the information came as a surprise to him.

For the young man, the information about the change negotiations did not cause concern.

“There is enough work in my field. Not to worry in my case, but certainly in many other places like this.”

SSAB’s Raahen factory has been waiting for a long time for an official investment decision on the renovation of the factory. So much has been known about the schedule that both blast furnaces will be closed by 2030 at the latest.

SSAB is renewing its steel plant in Luleå in northern Sweden in the same way as its Raahe plant, but the order of the investments is not yet known.

Raahelainen completed his career as an entrepreneur Kari Nyman does not work at the factory, but the information about the start of change negotiations did not come as a surprise.

“This could perhaps have been expected. However, it is not yet known what kind of negotiations they will be. It’s still a mystery.”

Nyman’s wishes are on Raahe’s side. The Hanhikivi nuclear power plant site project only recently collapsed, so new big setbacks would not be needed.

“Companies need users here. Such headwinds can be seen widely in all companies.”

Neste holds a gas station parliament Ahti Tokola and Esko Partanen remind that the Raahen factory, formerly Rautaruukki, should not have been sold to Sweden from the start.

“Who knows what will happen to Raahe when the factory runs out of it. It’s quite a museum village then,” said Partanen.

Esko Partanen (left) and Ahti Tokola sat at a gas station. "Who knows what will happen to Raahe when the factory runs out of it," says Partanen.

According to Partanen, the news of the gigantic change negotiations is “quite a shock.”

“Even though it’s been waiting at the back the whole time.”

According to Tokola, the fate of the factory is talked about a lot in Raahe. Many families depend on the factory for their livelihood.

Jarkko Wahlberg says that he spent his working career at the Raahe factory and that he had been worried for some time before Monday’s sad news.

“It would be best if we didn’t try to get the benefit right away, but make long-term plans.”

“Raahe lives and dies with this factory,” says Jarkko Wahlberg.

He regrets that the Finnish government has practically lost its voting rights in the company.

There will be layoffs, according to Wahlberg. “Of course. When adjustments are made, the exchange rate in the listed company will improve.”

The factory will continue, Wahlberg still firmly believes in that. “Raahe lives and dies with this factory.”