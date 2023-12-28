HS in Pyhäjoki | The plan for an “open office school” got the teachers on their backs – This is how a new kind of school was born, which is gathering praise

The main goal of the long and painstakingly planned log campus was to give the student peace of mind.

School day is in full swing and the house is full of children, but there is no noise from anything. At Pyhäjoki's new log campus in North Ostrobothnia, all solutions have been thought out with the student's ability to concentrate in mind.

Worked as a class teacher for a long time Hanna Mäkikauppila piloting the second graders from lunch to physical education class and assures them that they could not do their work in a better school building in Finland.

During the school's long planning phase, Mäkikauppila was able to tell the builders their wishes, just like the rest of the staff, and the most important requirement did not have to be thought about much. It was the same for everyone: not for an open office school.

“We teachers specifically wanted there to be not just curtains between the classes, but a real wall with sound insulation. We had heard a lot about schools where rooms are opened with curtains and where the sound does not stay in those curtains.”

Principal Jarmo Ketonen is satisfied with the soundproofed classrooms and their shared spaces.

The wishes have been heard in the unified school that opened a year ago. The school has clear, soundproof rooms for each teaching group.

From the beginning, in addition to teachers, students were in favor of traditional classrooms.

“The solution has been functional. You can't hear the commotion from the corridor or from the next class, which is important for concentration,” says Mäkikauppila. He works with his group of 18 students most of the time in his own class.

When the planning of the whole started at the beginning of 2018, the school and school buildings were under heavy pressure to change throughout the country. They talked about the digital age, self-direction and open learning environments.

New schools around the country were built inspired by new thinking. At the extreme, they were made into open office schools, which problems were noticed later.

HS told in November, that this year new walls were built in the open spaces of Helsinki's Jakomäki Kankarepuisto school for almost a million euros, because the lack of walls causes so many problems. The school was completed three years ago.

In Jakomäki, the teachers brought up their concerns during the planning phase, but they were not listened to sufficiently.

“We had a trend of making multi-purpose spaces. Of course, this is the place to look in the mirror, because the decision-makers also act partly ideologically”, admitted the deputy mayor who was deciding on the matter in an interview with HS Johanna Laisaari (sd).

Teacher Johanna Takala held a craft lesson for third graders.

Ideology the waves also hit Pyhäjoki. In the early stages of the design, more open space solutions were on display.

They were buried as the whole village was included in the planning. All future users of the Saare school wanted to be consulted.

The current chairman of the municipal council, who was involved in the process from the beginning Niko Rantanen (center) remembers that he even received criticism about it. Does one school need to be planned for so long?

The method was both to consult researchers and to go around to get to know recently graduated schools and pick up mistakes that should not be made.

“In a few of the open learning environments we visited, it felt a bit weird when the first one was hanging ear protectors like in a metal workshop.”

From the point of view of a trustee, Rantanen understands very well the charm of power squares of open spaces.

“If it is presented that it is a pedagogically better model and also cheaper, there are no alternatives.”

After the tour, the Sähjajoki no longer discussed the advantages of an open and traditional model. The scale had tipped in the traditional direction. Each child wanted their own peaceful home base.

Sixth graders Iida Sliden (left), Sylvia Lahnaoja, Anniina Hämäläinen and Irina Nousiainen spent recess playing a dance game in their home class.

Sixth graders in the home nest, we spend a break with a digital dance game. Irina Nousiainen in my opinion, the best in their class is the sound-insulated partition at the back of the room.

“It's not so tight because of that,” he reasons.

Also Markus Nuorala appreciate quiet spaces. You can also find them in the corridors and you can retreat to them when you want to concentrate on what you are doing.

The children name the school as their favorite thing. It's a turtle named Urban who lives in an aquarium in art class and is everyone's friend.

“Urban came to me from a close circle and it has become important to the students. It has been possible to iron it out while going through, for example, more challenging things,” says the visual arts teacher Mirella Hirvikoski.

Seventh-grader Juska Oksa followed the antics of the Urban turtle.

Log campus including the sports halls was the most expensive investment in the history of Pyhäjoki municipality, about 14 million euros.

The school site was completed on time and it was implemented as a hybrid model so that the load-bearing structure is made of concrete and the outer wall is 27-centimeter non-sag solid wood. The interior walls are stone walls covered with log panels, which insulate the sound as well as possible.

Principal Jarmo Ketonen is particularly satisfied with the acoustics of the pulpits.

Principal Jarmo Ketonen turns to reveal the bottom of the desk, which also serves peace of mind. Each child's desk has an acoustic base.

Ketonen reminds us that nothing can be more important in the school world than peace of mind and peace of mind. The proportion of learners who need special support is increasing every year. Saarenki's school of 286 students has five small groups for those in need of special support.

“We have our own facilities for everyone. Not everyone needs to be integrated into general education,” says Ketonen.

Adaptability has been taken from the ideology of the open learning environment to the Saari school. Although the partitions are real walls, some of them can be opened if open space is needed. Sometimes that is needed.

“But we don't need hearing protection. Absolutely not,” says Ketonen.