HS in Porvoo | Luukkainen’s long-time summer paradise threatens to be destroyed: Suddenly, the cottage landscape was found to be dangerous

In Porvoo, near the Kilpilahti industrial area, dozens of people may lose their apartments or summer cottages in connection with the plan change. The background is an EU directive.

They sitting on the garden swing in length order, Kalevi Luukkainen and his grandchildren.

The grandfather is sitting straight, his feet firmly planted on the rock. The children have settled into the swing as children are used to: a little bit, as it hurts, the bundles are hooked and staggered.

The air smells like plants curled up in the heat.

“Do you want ice cream? Or I won’t even ask!” Marja-Leena Luukkainen says and pats the freezer.

It hasn’t been long since the cup coffee, but that doesn’t matter. Life at the cottage is like this, carefree.

Or at least it has been.

Aki Luukkainen’s family has a summer cottage right next to the parents’ cottage.

Marja-Leena and Kalevin and their sons Aki Luukkainen the family’s summer cottages are located in Kulloonlahti in Porvoo. Marja-Leena’s parents bought one of the cottages in 1956. In addition, there is an empty lot on which a summer cottage has been planned for Marja-Leena and Kalevi’s daughter and her family.

There are a lot of memories associated with the place: Grandfather kept nets there (they caught at least salmon, pikeperch and herring) and Aki learned to swim there (before he could even walk, Marja-Leena claims).

This is where Marja-Leena and Kalevi fell in love. Kalevi’s family cottage was on the opposite bank. A “dark-blooded beauty” and her brothers arrived there in 1962 on a rowing boat, Kalevi says. That’s where it started.

Now two plan reforms are pending in the area: Kulloo and Kilpilahti area plan and Kilpilahti, Kulloo and Mickelsböle partial general plan.

The family has been waiting for the renovation of the latter for years. It has not been possible to start building a new cabin without a building permit.

The city of Porvoo has been asked for one several times.

“Every time it has been said that when the new zoning is done, we will get a building permit,” says Marja-Leena.

At the beginning of June, a zoning information on the site plan was organized, in which Aki Luukkainen participated. Questions related to the sub-master plan were also discussed at the event.

Akille found out that there is no known building permit. Instead, he was told that in the new sub-general plan, their cottage is in a dangerous area. So dangerous that there shouldn’t even be a settlement or summer settlement there.

“I was told directly that we will lose this place,” says Aki.

Aki Luukkainen’s pier construction project has been left unfinished. It is uncertain whether it is worth investing in the cottage.

I’m in danger the spring is located a couple of kilometers from the family’s properties.

More than 40 companies operate in the Kilpilahti industrial area, the largest and most prominent of which is Neste Oyj. Crude oil is refined, fuels and chemicals are produced in the area.

The substances handled are dangerous and there are a lot of them. If the gases and chemicals were to escape, one could even talk about a major accident. Such happened in 1976 in the city of Seveso, Italy, when a tank at a chemical plant exploded. Children were hospitalized and thousands of animals died.

An EU directive was named after the accident. Its goal is to combat the dangers of major accidents caused by dangerous substances.

In Finland, the Seveso Directive has been implemented by land use and construction legislation and the Chemical Safety Act. Based on the directive, it is also defined how far from facilities classified as dangerous it is allowed to place anything. The so-called safety areas must be taken into account in planning.

So, when the city of Porvoo began to prepare the renewal of the partial master plan, it ordered a report from a consulting company on major accident risks in the Kilpilahti area. Based on the survey, three protection zones were defined around the industrial area: A, B and C. The recommendation is that zones A and B do not allow settlements, holiday settlements or general recreation areas.

The problem is that both zones have settlements, holiday settlements and general recreation areas.

Luukkainen’s properties are part of the B-zone, which has a total of 20 residential buildings and 21 holiday homes.

The houses on the opposite side belong to the A zone. In between is an islet where Aki Luukkainen used to swim as a child.

Specially from the point of view of long-term residents and cottagers, the situation seems special.

When Marja-Leena’s parents bought the cottage in 1956, the entire industrial area did not yet exist. When it was founded seven years later, the European Union was still 18 years away.

Kalevi remembers when Neste’s facility started operating.

“It was a little scary that there would be some pollution. Sometimes there were some smells and noise. Once the water was completely covered in oil,” he says.

There is no such thing anymore.

Life on the side of an industrial area has become safer all the time, but on paper it has suddenly become dangerous.

Both cottages have been renovated several times. Recently, the glazed terrace has been put in order.

Luukkainen’s summer cottage doesn’t really show the industrial area. Only the tops of the oil tanks peek out from behind the trees.

Liquid has already bought almost all twenty properties located in the A zone. The zone is part of the site plan, the change work of which was launched in the spring of 2022 at Neste’s initiative.

The company has big plans for the future. The goal is to move from refining crude oil to the production of renewable fuels and circular economy products. For this, new factories must be built in Kilpilahti. However, the construction within the framework of the old formula would not have succeeded effectively.

One of the goals of the site plan change is that the protection zones would not grow, says Neste’s project consultant By Jan Ingel.

“If we had to build new factories on the edges of the industrial area, the protection zones could have expanded.”

Although the site plan is currently only in the draft stage, it was easier for Neste to acquire the properties in advance. According to Ingelini, some of the buildings have already been demolished.

However, the situation in the B zone is still open.

Actually, it also seems to be open as to how much it is worth relying on the defined zones in zoning in general.

For example, Neste has commissioned its own report on the subject. Its information is from 2021, i.e. more recent.

“The city may have a slightly different view of the report,” says Ingelin.

Town’s the report made was questioned at an information session, in which Aki Luukkainen participated.

Why are the formula changes based on a report whose calculations have been made based on Neste’s current operations? Even though it is known that significant changes are coming to the operation? And why does it look like the protection zones are drawn on the map with a harp?

Master plan manager of the city of Porvoo Maija-Riitta Kontio says that the statement is going to be updated.

“At least it became clear to me at the public meeting that the B-zone is not necessarily the same in all respects from the point of view of the landowners. We will find out if it can be drawn more precisely.”

The report will be updated in early autumn. At the same time, we will consider whether it is possible to develop the area’s security in other ways. Kontio cannot say how long it will take to complete the partial master plan.

What if the end result is that the area is uninhabitable?

“If that happens, we will find out with the landowners how they can get rid of their properties. I do understand their concerns,” says Kontio.

Marja-Leena Luukkainen’s parents bought the cottage in 1956. At that time there was no road to the cottage, but the blue bubble had to be left further away and the rest of the journey was made by rowing boat. You could also walk along the shoreline, but especially in the spring the strip was teeming with snakes.

Hatches and the neighbors are now doing everything they can to save their summer paradise. However, the battle may take a long time.

You can’t really start or plan anything new while waiting. It’s hard especially for Aki. He is one of those people who don’t come to the cabin to relax.

“Every summer something has been done. Painted the house and repaired the pier. Doing all that seems difficult now. As you can see, the construction of the pier has been left unfinished,” says Aki.

It feels like someone died.

Alpine rose is not feeling well. The plant is 66 years old and has bloomed every single year. It has also bloomed beautifully, says Marja-Leena.

This year, however, no flowers have been seen. Marja-Leena says she blames Neste for the withering of the plant.

“I think it mourns this situation.”