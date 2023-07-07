HS in Porvoo | Liisa Wilska’s home is threatened with expropriation: “Even if someone offered a million, I wouldn’t want to sell”

Liisa Wilska’s home is threatened with expropriation. However, he is not ready to give up his house at any price.

Last there have been many sleepless nights.

When Liisa Wilska can’t sleep, he sees big earthmoving tractors in his mind. He is thinking from which end to start the demolition of his house. The one that was built in the 19th century, or the one that Wilska himself built in the 1990s?

“I can’t stand that thought. I can’t take it,” says Wilska.

The thought is unbearable because it might yet become true.

Wilska the house is located in the small village of Åminsby in Kulloo, Porvoo. Helsingin Sanomat reported earlier that numerous residents and summer residents in the area are now afraid of losing their houses. Some have already lost.

The city of Porvoo has two planning reforms underway in the area, where it has had to take into account the risk of major accidents caused by the Kilpilahti industrial area. Based on the report commissioned by the city, it seems that a large part of the area’s surroundings is not suitable for living.

When Wilska heard about it, she called the city.

“I was told that the question is only about the compensation amount. It felt like a cold rail”. Wilska says.

For him, it’s about the history of the whole family, which is part of the longer history of the small village.

Liisa Wilska’s favorite place at home is at the kitchen table.

The house in the newest end there is a cage filled with chews and hay, with an open door. There is no screeching or patting of small paws.

“Our daughter’s rabbit is sometimes cared for here,” explains Wilska.

Both children are now adults. However, here they have grown and become what they are now.

The family moved to the village from Helsinki in 1991. One of the children was still a baby, the other was not yet born. Wilska and her late husband wanted to raise their children in a peaceful place.

Wilska planted apple trees, more rooms were built to extend the small farm. As a historian, he was interested in finding out about the house’s past. According to Wilska’s understanding, a couple lived in the house at the end of the 19th century and raised adopted children at home.

Later, he has claimed for himself a strip of forest between the sea and the house. Today it is a private nature reserve.

Last year, Wilska did a big and expensive renovation of the kitchen. There is Wilska’s favorite place in the whole home. So if you had to name just one.

“Kitchen table. This is where our family has always worked together. We cooked, drew and did crafts. I drove the children with their homework,” says Wilska.

Finnish the family’s children were well received in the small Swedish-speaking village school.

All of them were well received.

“This village has given us everything, there has really been such a spirit of togetherness here,” says Wilska.

People know each other, their histories intertwined. The villagers have organized together, for example, theater performances.

Wilska points to the ceiling beam in the living room. It is made of a tree trunk and painted light blue. A neighbor brought it from his own forest at the time.

“He used to come to visit when he had taken a little. He always came unannounced through the woods and sat there to admire that beam.”

It’s from my Skogthe neighbor said.

It’s from my forest.

Population have expressed their concern and doubts about the validity of the report made by the city.

After consulting the residents, the city of Porvoo has decided to update the report regarding the protection zones. At the same time, solutions are being considered to improve the safety of the area by other means.

The information makes it a little easier. Still, in Wilska’s words, residents are kept in a “loose log”. The situation may last for how long. The report will be updated in the fall, but there is no information on when the plan will be completed.

Wilska already knows what she would say if someone were to call and try to buy her house.

“I would say that my house is not for sale. It is my home and part of my and my family’s identity. Even if someone offered a million for this, I wouldn’t want to sell.”