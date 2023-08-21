HS in Poland | We took part in a cruel game of hide-and-seek on the border between Poland and Belarus – Would you find illegal immigrants in the forest?

Invisible border crossers became Belarus’ pawns and also instruments for Poland’s internal politics. For the inhabitants of the Polish border region, they mean a dog barking, a knock on the window.

Pa real game of hide and seek is going on in the Uola border region. The number of migrants and refugees seeking EU territory via Belarus has increased this year.

If the illegal border crossers manage to get over or under the 5.5 meter high border fence into Poland, they try to continue their journey secretly, as they fear being returned to Belarus. They have become invisible, but everyone is looking for them: the Polish border guard, the police, humanitarian aid networks, the press, us too.

Viisi kilometers before the border with Belarus in eastern Poland, in the village of Werstok, we met a tourism entrepreneur and a lawyer by Kamil Syller. He knows the situation of migrants and refugees, because he has been helping them since Belarus opened a new unofficial transit route to EU territory two years ago.

Syller says that he last saw a group of migrants from his window the day before, behind the field at the edge of the forest. During the day, his aid network has received three requests for help: one from a group of Syrians, one from a group of Somalis and one from different countries of origin.

Nearby, in the village of Istok, there was a police operation a few hours ago.

“If you’re lucky, you’ll get to witness the situation,” he advises.

The police stopped chemistry teacher Mirek Miroslaw’s van on the highway near the village of Białowieża in eastern Poland. The police searched the ride for illegal immigrants, but found local construction workers.

Tthis year, the Polish Border Guard has stopped 19,000 illegal border crossing attempts, which is more than in the whole of last year. Syller estimates that approximately the same number manage to cross the border.

The boundary fence consists of vertical metal posts that are broken with a hacksaw or other simple tools.

Alerts are sent to the aid network every day from the Polish side of the border. It provides only necessary assistance. The most common reasons for asking for help are dehydration and body cooling. The summer in Poland has been cool. Last week, a person was helped with a winter coat.

Criminal networks are responsible for transportation. An international group of journalists who monitored orders on Belarusian Telegram channels discovered the smuggling requests of more than a thousand people from Poland onward between March and May. Poland participated in the survey Frontstory.

In Germany, for example Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung says that by July this year, 14,303 people had crossed the Polish-German border illegally, which is significantly more than last year at the same time, according to the German police.

Poland and the Baltic countries are only transit routes for most people.

IA meeting of the Grupa Granica activist network, which helps unofficial border crossers in need, has just ended in a space furnished in an old stable in a remote village in eastern Poland.

The network is ready around the clock. A call for help can come at night, when the forest is pitch dark. Then the assistants use the red light. You have to move in the forest without leaving a trace with a heavy backpack on your back. Visiting can only mean leaving food and drink on the ground.

Journalists are gladly taken as witnesses if a person applies for asylum. Then the authorities may not return him across the border.

We are also promised that the volunteers will call if the alarm comes within a day and a half and the situation is not too dangerous. “Dangerous” means that the people who need help are too close to the settlement or the road, in which case the police are also nearby.

The phone must have the Signal application. It may be that only one of them, the cameraman or the journalist, can fit in.

Border guards search for illegal border crossers in a car in eastern Poland.

Yli 100,000 Belarusians have come to Poland, and they have been welcomed. They have fled the autocrat Alexander Lukashenko pressure, especially starting with the 2020 rigged presidential election.

More than a million Ukrainian refugees have come to Poland, and they have also been welcomed. They have come to Poland since the start of Russia’s major offensive against Ukraine starting in February 2022.

People who came through Belarus have left from dozens of more distant countries. How will they be received?

UN Migration Agency, IOM, visited Belarus in March-April to find out who is coming from there and what kind of route. There were more than 200 people interviewed. They came from 40 different countries. 30 percent of them had left Afghanistan. Common countries of origin were also Syria, Somalia, Iraq, Eritrea, India and Yemen.

At the time of the survey in the spring, IOM estimated that there were just under 3,000 migrants in Belarus.

The majority were young men without families who had first flown to Moscow and continued from there by car to Belarus. The destination was Germany or France.

Vof early Russia the crowd coming through is Lukashenko’s tool to put pressure on the EU and cause disruption. That’s why the EU looks very much at the fact that Poland, Lithuania and Latvia are breaking international agreements by preventing a number of people from entering the country to apply for asylum.

Poland’s international influence has been increased by the fact that it anticipates Russia’s development better than many other major European states. Poland has determinedly invested in supporting Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

In Poland, critics criticize the government for harnessing security and the army also as a tool for domestic politics.

The right-wing party Pis, which leads Poland, has made security and also the border with Belarus an election issue. In connection with the parliamentary elections to be held in October, the state will organize a news agency Popeaccording to the 15 questions of the referendum.

Question number three is: “Do you support removing the fence from the border between Poland and Belarus?”

The fourth question is: “Do you support the entry of thousands of migrants from the Middle East and Africa through the resettlement mechanism forced by the European Union?”

Athere is no call from the public service network. In the evening darkness, the police stop cars on the highway and look for illegal border crossers in our car as well.

The next day, the Polish Border Guard announced that more than a hundred attempts to cross the border had been stopped in the past 24 hours. If activists are to be believed, just as many have crossed the line.

The Grupa Granica network has received three calls during the day from unofficial border crossers from “too dangerous places”.

Of course, the majority of crossers do not call the aid networks for help.

The police have stopped a white van on the highway. The driver argues with the police. A group of Polish workers can be seen through the open side door.

“I’m a chemistry teacher and I don’t know anything about immigrants,” says the driver.

A little further away, a police officer from the same patrol group says that they find illegal immigrants every week.

The route of unofficial border crossers from Belarus to Poland runs through the Białowieża primeval forest.

Pabsorption starts to subside after seven in the evening. The Białowieża primeval forest stretches across the border between Poland and Belarus. The route of many unofficial border crossers passes through it.

If Russia decided to open access to the border with Finland for these travelers, the route could run under similar conditions.

Official cooperation on the border between Finland and Russia has traditionally worked.

At the turn of 2015–16, more than 1,700 asylum seekers came to Finland exceptionally across the Russian border. They came through the official border crossings of Salla and Raja-Joosep. The route was closed after the Finnish government had met the Russian government. All that was needed was Russia’s political decision.

A border guard who has worked on the Polish border for a long time tells how the cooperation with the Belarusian border authorities worked flawlessly until this decade. Years ago, the border guards went on joint canoe trips. Every illegal border crossing was found together. There was no need for a fence until 2021.

BIn the forest of iałowieża, some trees have fallen to the ground. The darkening forest is silent. The branch snaps across. It can be human or animal.

From the border fence, you can hear the wail of sirens, then the barking of a dog. Nobody can be seen.