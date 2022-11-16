HS in Poland | The mood in the Polish village is still shocked – Mayor: “I thought the war had started in Poland”

According to the mayor of the municipality of Dołhobyczów, the missile hitting the small Polish village was a big shock.

Przewodów

of Przewodów in a small village in Poland near the Ukrainian border, the mood is still upset. A very large group of international media has gathered in the village.

The local school was filmed late on Wednesday evening for a live broadcast on Polish TV, after which the mayor of the municipality of Dołhobyczów Grzegorz Drewnik gave interviews to the media.

Drewnik said that the events have been a big shock for the small village of about 400 inhabitants. He himself said on Tuesday that he thought the war had started.

“The first minutes were the worst because I was afraid of new attacks. We thought it was a Russian bomb. At first I thought the war had started in Poland.”

Drewnik was at home about five kilometers from the village on Tuesday when he heard two loud explosions.

“At first I thought it was a gas explosion, but then my friends called me and said they saw smoke and heard a strange whistling.”

The mayor said that he immediately left for the village, where he saw the traces of the explosions.

“Rubble flying from the force of the explosions was everywhere.”

Missiles the two men who died from the hits are held in the village. One of the men was 60 years old, the other 62.

“I knew these two men. They were fine men. They worked on the farm.”

According to the mayor, the explosions caused panic in the village on Tuesday.

“I heard that some wanted to escape.”

However, Drewnik says that the village has gotten used to living in the middle of stress lately.

“First it was about refugees from Ukraine, the refugee crisis. Then about the explosions across the border. And now this. You can say that we are used to living under threat.”

From Wednesday evening According to information received by Its purpose was apparently to repel a huge wave of cruise missiles fired by Russia.

NATO sources confirmed the origin of the missile to Reuters news agency on Wednesday.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi however, said on Wednesday that he was convinced that the missile was not launched by Ukraine.