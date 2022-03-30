HS in Poland Suspicions of human trafficking are checked in Poland day and night – “Help us”, says Polish principal and cries when telling refugee children at school

Poland intensified its conviction for trafficking in Ukrainian refugees, but it is still too early to know whether there is systematic trafficking.

As one Polish weekend in March Joanna Garnier woke up in the middle of the night with the phone loud. The caller was a Ukrainian woman crying in distress.

The caller was with his child in a Polish man’s car, somewhere in Poland, in the middle of a dark field landscape. The woman who had fled Ukraine was afraid because she did not know where she would be taken.

Garnier was on duty that night on his own turn on the emergency phone. He is an employee of La Strada, which helps victims of human trafficking. He knows a lot about human trafficking in Poland.

Joanna Garnier helps victims of human trafficking in La Strada, Poland, which operates in the same network as the Finnish ProTukipiste.

See you At the Garnier organization’s office in Warsaw. At the same table we are sitting in, an hour ago, there has been another suspicion of human trafficking.

La Strada will investigate all allegations and suspicions and report them to the police. It also spontaneously looks for signs of human trafficking and shares information on refugee routes.

Meetings with the authorities are also held on the organisation’s premises to make it easier for victims.

According to Garnier, the human trafficking screen has been tightened and co-operation with the authorities in Poland is working well. “I think the police are doing their best,” he says.

How did she act in a case where a crying woman called in the middle of the night? Garnier says for seconds, different options pounded in his head. He asked the woman to give the phone to the driver of the car.

“If the man had had bad intentions, he would probably have thrown the woman out the window of the phone. But she said she was taking the woman to a safe place, ”Garnier says. During the call, he was convinced that there was a misunderstanding and that there was no danger.

The woman’s child was ill and would not have liked the countryside but the city. Garnier succeeded in reaching an agreement between the helper and the person being helped.

According to him, there are now so many false alerts about suspicions of human trafficking that organizations have difficulty coping with their work. In addition, the organization is contacted like a travel agency – even for apartments in Germany.

How a lot of real human trafficking is happening, it’s still too early to judge, he says. There is no verified information.

La Strada cooperates with many other organizations that help victims of human trafficking, such as the Finnish ProTukipiste.

Minor children without parents also come to Poland from Ukraine. Many parents put their children on the train because it is a better option than staying in the middle of a bombing.

The fear of the organizations is that children will simply disappear because there is no automatic route to aid or social structures.

The colors of Ukraine are visible everywhere in Warsaw. A large proportion of Ukrainians who come to Poland stay with their acquaintances.

It is clear, that many women and children who have fled Ukraine are subjected to sexual harassment. There is also information about rape. The getaway is dangerous.

In addition, Garnier says there are a lot of scams. A free ride is promised, and money is required on arrival or, if it is not available, sex or work is required as compensation for the trip.

Systematic human trafficking is being combated in advance and is now being investigated in many ways, Garnier says. Among the organizers of the bus rides offered to refugees, the organization gives and advises to give tips to the police, who check the drivers’ documents and backgrounds.

“Most of the helpers are on good terms,” Garnier says.

Because of their situation, refugees are already very scared and in a vulnerable position. According to Garnier, the problem now is that unfounded concerns about the risk of human trafficking are widely disseminated.

“A message is now being spread to Ukrainian women that do not come to Poland, because you are being sold in brothels. I have heard that some women have stayed in Ukraine because of this. ”

It is harmful, he said, because there are no confirmed signs of systematic human trafficking.

“Why intimidate women who are already afraid a lot.”

According to Garnier, human trafficking in Poland has accelerated over the past couple of years. It targets people from South America and Asia, for example.

He cites the example of slaughterhouse workers who were woken up in the morning by kicking to work. Some of the victims of trafficking helped by the organization have said they have done industrial work 300 hours a month for a monthly salary of 150 euros.

Polish the government was rapidly preparing separate legislation on refugees in Ukraine. Among other things, the minimum sentence for a trafficking offense was raised from three to ten years.

Garnier points out that the change does not apply to traffickers other than Ukrainian victims. According to him, the law should, of course, be fair regardless of the nationality of the victim.

Poles are well aware that there has been a big change in their reputation. Less than six months ago, the biggest news about Poland was the tight border policy, with people from the Middle East coming across the Belarus border refusing to help.

Poland began building a steel fence at the border to make it more difficult for asylum seekers to enter the country. There are still asylum seekers in the border region, Garnier estimates some hundreds.

Polish organizations are helping them, but how many have died in the forest is no longer accurate.

Asylum seekers pressured across Belarus border as part of hybrid warfare, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said to HS in Warsaw.

According to Przydacz, it is clear that Poland is helping its neighbors who have been attacked by Russia as much as they can.

According to him, this does not mean a turnaround in asylum policy, and Poland does not want the “burden-sharing” of asylum seekers within the EU in the future. On the contrary: According to Przydacz, it is now confirmed that there is a need to help refugees in countries that are ready to help.

“It’s time to force people to live somewhere they don’t want to live.”

In Poland According to authorities, there are now two and a half million Ukrainian war refugees. It is the same in relation to the population of Finland as if new people came to Finland in terms of the population of Tampere and Lahti.

There are about 300,000 Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw. Poles are seeing rapid change everywhere.

On the streets of Warsaw, one in two speaks Ukrainian, a local man says. A Warsaw man has also noticed a change in Tinder: there are a lot of Ukrainian women there as well.

A large proportion of Ukrainians who have arrived in Poland have received help and accommodation from acquaintances or relatives in Poland. Even before the war, a couple of million Ukrainians lived in Poland, mainly because of work.

In Finland, it is emphasized that helping refugees must be left to the authorities and organizations. When I say this, Garnier looks at me a little in disbelief.

He says Poland would not have survived the results of two and a half million people without spontaneously helping citizens. Authorities and organizations are working at their extremes.

Same also says the principal of the Limanowski school in Warsaw Andrzej Wyrozembski.

“Help us. We can’t take it anymore, ”he says when we meet at the office in the afternoon after school is over.

According to Rector Andrzej Wyrozembski, efforts to integrate Ukrainian students are taking a lot of the effort of teachers.

According to him, there are 80,000 school-age Ukrainians in Warsaw. His school has been able to take 50.

Yes, the situation has somehow been resolved so far. But the principal’s thoughts are in the coming months and summer. Wyrozembski is already worried about the holidays. How will the Ukrainians cope with them?

The high school he runs is one of the first schools in Warsaw to begin integrated education for Ukrainian children.

Children have been admitted to the school, some of whom come to classes directly from the emergency accommodation for refugees. Some of them have come to Poland without adults.

Polish students at the Limanowski School in Warsaw organize a leisure program for Ukrainians independently. On Sunday, they watched the formula races together on the school premises.

Faculty has put a lot of effort into developing learning materials. As such, the content of the student exams is not suitable for Ukrainians, as school systems are different. New ways of communicating have had to be invented quickly.

“Students show a green tag if they understand my question and a red tag if they don’t understand,” Wyrozembski says.

When the Ukrainians began to come to school, the first sign of war was, according to the principal, their hunger. The children, who came almost directly from the escape route, had not received proper food for a long time.

Stretching for refugees has also taken away the forces of Rector Andrzej Wyrozembski.

After that, the principal noticed the gaze. Fear is in the eyes of children all the time, he says. Then she starts telling the story, but crying breaks it.

Stretching for refugees has clearly taken away the principal’s strength.

She takes a break before telling the end of the story of a child who told of a car she saw on her getaway that the passengers disappeared completely when the car was hit by a projectile. There had been a lot of children in the back seat.

There are pairs of shoes in the school corridor that refugee children are allowed to take.

Pairs of shoes for schoolchildren in the corridor of the Limanowski School in Warsaw.

Ukrainians the large number of refugees has made the creativity of many Poles flourish, as the need for help is beyond the reach of the eye.

Warsaw Magdalena Garncarek is a real estate consultant who knew because of his work that there is a lot of vacant office space left after the corona.

Warsaw-based real estate consultant Magdalena Garncarek designed and built a school for Ukrainian refugees in an empty office building.

Garncarek, together with the Ukrainian school in Warsaw, devised and implemented a brand new school for refugees. He presents the floor of an office building in the middle of a renovation, which will soon open a school for 117 Ukrainian children.

Teachers have also fled Ukraine, so children are taught in their own language, according to their own school system. Premises rent and renovation are carried out as corporate donations.

“There are already more than a thousand children in line for school,” Garncarek says.

There is no gym or canteen in the school, but a room suitable for quiet indoor exercise and some kind of kitchen.