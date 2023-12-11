HS in Poland | Popcorn was brought out in the Warsaw cinema when the old regime fell – “Democracy returns to Poland”

Liberal Poles watched from the big screen as the long reign of the nationalist party, which had centralized power, came to an end. Donald Tusk is returning as Prime Minister.

Warsaw

The vote the result flashes on the big screen. 266 are against and 190 are in favor.

Filip Habiniak jump from the red velvet bench to a shout of joy. A long day at the Warsaw cinema has ended with the result the audience wanted.

Prime minister of the national conservative Law and Justice party Mateusz Morawiecki does not get a majority in the parliament's vote of confidence.

The result is clear: there is a change of power in Poland.

“Great! A truly historic moment,” says Habiniak.

Filip Habiniak is happy about Poland's new government.

According to Habiniak, the old government did not respect the rules of the game of democracy but ran the country according to its own will.

“I believe that democracy will now return to Poland.”

The oppositionists in Warsaw had reserved a movie theater in the famous Palace of Culture and Science to watch a live broadcast from the parliament. The session, which ended in no confidence, lasted almost seven hours.

Leading the Liberal Opposition Donald Tusk was to be appointed as the convener of the new government later on Monday evening.

People queued to watch a session of the Polish Parliament at a cinema located in the historic Palace of Culture and Science in the center of Warsaw on Monday.

A Warsaw citizen Weronika Samsel took Monday off work to watch the change of power in Poland live on the big screen.

Samsel wanted to rejoice at the fall of the nationalist government together with other like-minded people.

For him, democracy is best on the spot – even in the cinema.

“Democracy doesn't just mean voting every few years, but also participation,” says Samsel.

Samsel prepared for the hour-long session with popcorn.

Weronika Samsel took time off from work so that she could go to the cinema on Monday to watch the vote of confidence in the parliament.

24-year-old Samsel says he became interested in politics when the Law and Justice party came to power in 2015.

During the corona pandemic, he started watching live broadcasts of the parliamentary sessions.

“They're so comical,” he says.

Samsel is not the only streaming fan. The popularity of live parliamentary broadcasts has exploded in Poland after the October elections.

The Parliament's YouTube channel has hundreds of thousands of followers. At their peak, the sessions are watched by more than a million viewers.

According to Samsel, watching is not only good pastime but also a message to politicians.

“They know we're watching them.”

Monday the historic parliamentary session began with Morawiecki's hour-long conviction on why the Law and Justice party should continue to lead Poland.

The National Conservative Party has been accused of centralizing power during its eight-year reign. The judiciary and state television have been put under political control.

The audience in the cinema burst into laughter when Morawiecki started talking about women's rights.

During the reign of the Law and Justice party, women's rights, including abortion, have been limited.

The session of the Parliament was projected on the big screen. The audience reacted to Morawiecki's speech, which had gained distrust.

The opposition's first rebuttal came from Tusk's ally Barbara Nowacka. He previously rated HS in the interviewthat the opposition's election victory was young women's revenge for the abortion ban.

“Where were you when the women protested in the streets. Where were you when Isabella Pszczyna died,” Nowacka replied to Morawiecki in his speech.

Izabela, 30, from Pszczyna died of blood poisoning while pregnant. She had been denied an abortion. The abortion ban has sparked large protests in Poland in recent years.

The leader of the Law and Justice party, which lost its power Jaroslaw Kaczyński made a defiant speech. He has been the biggest power user behind the scenes behind the president and the prime minister.

Kaczyński said in his speech that Poland will fall under the rule of foreign powers when the liberals come to power. Same claim repeated in the election campaign.

“Poland is turning into a region where Poles live but which is managed from Brussels and Berlin. The Polish state will become a mere illusion,” he said.

Monday streaming at the Kinoteka cinema was organized by a popular political social media influencer Michał Marszał. He has more than 370,000 followers on Instagram.

Marszał understands the value of memes. A half-spoiled salad ball was brought to the front of the movie theater, with black-rimmed glasses on top.

“This is Sałateusz”, the person in charge of the salad Adam Liszewski tells.

The translation is a combination of the names of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who received no confidence, and a vegetable. A long carrot nose symbolizes alleged dishonesty.

The salad bowl is two weeks out of date, since Morawiecki was appointed as the government official.

The lettuce has been spoiled for two weeks, since the president Andrzej Duda appointed Morawiecki as government official. Duda is Morawiecki's ally.

According to the opposition, the pattern was about playing for time and stalling. Law and Justice was the largest party in the elections, but it did not have a sufficient majority in parliament to form a government.

The salad joke is a copy of Britain, where the press compared the previous prime minister By Liz Truss duration of the government until the salad ball is preserved.

Own the twist of irony is also in the fact that the change of power was watched in Warsaw with popcorn on display. A slang image or emoji of popcorn can mean devilry or mischief.

Katarzyna Adamczyk assures that he bought irony-free delicacies.

The 31-year-old from Warsaw came to the cinema to watch the change of power because he wants to celebrate the beginning of a new era in Poland.

“We are not here to laugh at the old power or throw popcorn. We want to feel like we are one.”

According to him, the historically high turnout shows that young people in particular want to influence the direction of Poland.

He describes the change of power as a victory for democracy and an “epic” event.

“Not only for Poland, but for the whole of Europe.”

Katarzyna Adamczyk from Warsaw arrived at the cinema to watch the parliamentary session right from the morning.

Polish Parliament is scheduled to vote on Tusk's confidence on Tuesday. The new board is expected to be officially appointed on Wednesday.

Tusk represents the liberal citizen coalition. In addition, two parties belonging to the political center and a left-wing party are joining the new government.

At the end of the week, the new prime minister will participate in the EU summit in Brussels.

Tusk was prime minister from 2007 to 2014, after which he served as president of the European Council. The future government is pro-EU.