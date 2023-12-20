HS in Poland | Poland was becoming Hungary, until one night showed a new direction – “I don't want to live in an authoritarian country”

For eight years, the Polish government suppressed women, the media, the judiciary and sexual minorities. A similar development can be seen in different parts of Europe. Then one dramatic night changed Poland's course.
Wrocław
Kello approached midnight when a Polish restaurateur Mateusz Grzędan the phone rings.
The caller was a friend. He asked if Grzęda could deliver a few pizzas to a nearby polling station.
Officially, polling stations for the Polish parliamentary elections had closed at 9:00 p.m., but hundreds of people were still queuing in Jagodno's neighborhood in the city of Wrocław. Everyone who came in time was still able to cast their vote.
