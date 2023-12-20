HS in Poland | Poland was becoming Hungary, until one night showed a new direction – “I don't want to live in an authoritarian country”

Restaurateur Mateusz Grzęda (right) took pizza to young people who waited hours in the voting queue on Poland's historic election night in October.

For eight years, the Polish government suppressed women, the media, the judiciary and sexual minorities. A similar development can be seen in different parts of Europe. Then one dramatic night changed Poland's course.

Wrocław

Kello approached midnight when a Polish restaurateur Mateusz Grzędan the phone rings.

The caller was a friend. He asked if Grzęda could deliver a few pizzas to a nearby polling station.

Officially, polling stations for the Polish parliamentary elections had closed at 9:00 p.m., but hundreds of people were still queuing in Jagodno's neighborhood in the city of Wrocław. Everyone who came in time was still able to cast their vote.