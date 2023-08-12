Saturday, August 12, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS in Poland | Nervousness is growing in the Polish border villages: behind the fence are immigrants from Russia and Wagner soldiers – “Somewhere here there are more soldiers than residents”

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 12, 2023
in World Europe
0
HS in Poland | Nervousness is growing in the Polish border villages: behind the fence are immigrants from Russia and Wagner soldiers – “Somewhere here there are more soldiers than residents”

The home of retired couple Bajko and Olga Aleksy in the village of Białowieża near the border between Poland and Belarus. Picture: Outi Neuvonen / HS

The harassment of Belarus has changed the everyday life of the remote Polish region. Soldiers walk on the village road and the police check the cars of the locals.

Białowieża

Helicopters flew so low that the radar of the Polish Defense Forces did not register them. But pensioners Bajko and Olga Alexy even distinguished the five-pointed red star on the side of the helicopters when they flew from Belarus over their yard towards the church and arced back to Belarus.

#Poland #Nervousness #growing #Polish #border #villages #fence #immigrants #Russia #Wagner #soldiers #soldiers #residents

See also  Editorial | Reason is needed to support regional flights
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Criticism of special counsel in the Hunter Biden case

Criticism of special counsel in the Hunter Biden case

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result