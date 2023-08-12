HS in Poland | Nervousness is growing in the Polish border villages: behind the fence are immigrants from Russia and Wagner soldiers – “Somewhere here there are more soldiers than residents”

The home of retired couple Bajko and Olga Aleksy in the village of Białowieża near the border between Poland and Belarus.

The harassment of Belarus has changed the everyday life of the remote Polish region. Soldiers walk on the village road and the police check the cars of the locals.

Białowieża Helicopters flew so low that the radar of the Polish Defense Forces did not register them. But pensioners Bajko and Olga Alexy even distinguished the five-pointed red star on the side of the helicopters when they flew from Belarus over their yard towards the church and arced back to Belarus.

