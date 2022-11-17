HS in Poland | Halina was reading the news on the couch when a missile hit the neighbor – “I told my husband: the war has started”

The small village of Przewodów became the focal point of world politics on Tuesday. Villagers tell of moments of horror that they feared would lead to World War III. Some say they heard one explosion, others are sure there were two.

Przewodów

From here used to go out into the world, but now the world has come here.

An asphalt road leads to the village, which is usually quiet, but now there are dozens of cars on both sides of the road. Soldiers, policemen and journalists.

The police have closed the road. Only officials and villagers can get through. There is an explosion site behind the roadblocks.

On Tuesday afternoon, a small village on the Polish-Ukraine border was hit by a missile, killing two local men. One of the men was 60 years old, the other 62.

An aerial photo taken on Thursday shows a large mound where the missile hit.

The missile fell Commotionto the neighbor of a woman named

Halina was lying on her sofa reading news about the war – About Putin, he elaborates – when he heard two huge explosions. He put on his coat and ran out.

“I saw a column of smoke. The street was full of dust. Soon many people and vehicles arrived. I told my husband: the war has started.”

Third World war. Russia vs. NATO.

A few hours would pass, and the whole world would know about the explosion. On Tuesday afternoon, Halina and a large part of the approximately 400 inhabitants of the village of Przewodów knew about it.

Halina says that she lives only 100 meters from where the missile hit. He describes the explosions as huge. Halina left her home for the first time after the incident on Thursday. From his window you can see the explosion site.

The Ukrainian border is less than ten kilometers away, and many villagers thought that Russia had also started bombing Poland, a NATO country.

During Wednesday, it started to look likely that the missile that fell in the village was indeed a Ukrainian missile. It was probably a Ukrainian missile, which it tried to use to repel a Russian missile.

The world war didn’t even start. Investigations into the origin of the missile are still ongoing. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi still says it couldn’t have been a Ukrainian missile, but few agree anymore.

“I cannot say whether it was a Russian or Ukrainian missile. Let the experts find out. It would be better for Poland and the world if it were Ukrainian,” says Halina.

He says that he now understands something about what Ukrainians are experiencing. But it was only one missile, says Halina. Ukraine is bombarded by Russia with several missiles every day.

“I’m still afraid. It is seven kilometers from here to the border. It could happen again. Putin is a monster.”

of Przewodów the village lives on agriculture. During communism, there were large state-owned farms here. There were more people living in the village then. There was a hotel, and a large daycare center for farm workers’ children.

Now the farms are run by companies, and the village is home to older people, many of whom work on the farms. Young people move away.

Around the village, fields spread as far as the eye can see. On Thursday, Polish soldiers were passing by, who seemed to be looking for something.

Two Polish soldiers were walking in a field in the village of Przewodów.

Even the men killed by the missile made a living from agriculture. They were working at the time of their death. Bringing corn from the field.

Stanisław Iwanejko, 60, knew both men. He was in his barn tending to the cows when he heard the explosion. He too thought that now the war had begun.

Iwanejko went home to watch the news on TV, and the next day he learned the names of the victims. Another of the dead was his school friend.

“What a loss. I was so sad that I cried,” he says.

Stanisław Iwanejko said he ran out of the barn after the explosion. He wanted to check if his home had been hit by a bomb.

On Thursday, Iwanejko was cycling towards the village church. His phone doesn’t work, so he plans to borrow the church’s phone.

Dead the men were also well known in the church. Priest Bogdan Wazny says that one of the men was just a couple of weeks ago helping with the renovation work of the church.

Wazny says he was at home reading a book when the missile hit the village.

Priest Bogdan Wazny came to the village as a priest in 2007.

The villagers give different information about the number of explosions.

Some of the villagers interviewed by HS. say that they heard two loud explosions on Tuesday. Some say that there was only one explosion. Mayor Grzegorz Drewnik told HS on Wednesday after hearing two explosions.

Wazny says he heard one explosion, followed by the echo of the explosion. He too immediately thought of the worst, another world war.

“I was afraid that this was another shot from Sarajevo,” says Wazny.

Villager Andrzej Sobesiak, 49, is sure he heard two explosions. So big that the house shook. “I am not afraid. I believe it was a Russian missile. I am ready to fight for Poland.”

The Sarajevo Shots is a political assassination that led to the First World War in 1914.

At church the village has an important role. Mass is organized in the Catholic parish every day, but on Tuesday no one came to the mass. The whole village was locked in their homes to watch the news.

On Wednesday, five people came to mass, priest Wazny says.

“Yesterday, they were no longer afraid of missiles, but of foreign journalists,” he says.

According to Wazny, the village has certainly been made aware that there is a war going on across the border. Still, many strive to live a normal everyday life. As if the war did not exist, even though the war has affected the life of the village since February.

“When the war started, we were scared. But when Ukrainian refugees started coming here, people started helping. Our hands were full of work because there were so many people in need of help. We didn’t have time to think about danger and possible war.”

The village’s Catholic church.

The dead men also helped the refugees. One of the men gave the refugees a ride in his own car.

The priest says that now the village needs peace.

At the moment there is none, because the village is full of journalists and officials. On Thursday, the Polish president visited the place Andrzej Duda. The president said that he had spoken to the families of the victims, who had also wished for peace for the village and the grief of the relatives.

Journalists from all over the world have arrived in the village on the border between Poland and Ukraine.

At some point, a funeral will be organized for the men. The priest does not yet know what he is going to say at the funeral. Maybe something about eternal life and resurrection.

“War has nothing to do with God. We should blame people for these events because people started this war, not God. The Russians have committed crimes because they don’t allow the Ukrainians to exist,” says Wazny.

Thursday night there are still a lot of officials and journalists in the village sober. Soon they will probably leave. The villagers stay.

Police sirens flash in the pitch-dark village.

At five o’clock priest Wazny has organized another afternoon mass, like every weekday. One villager has arrived.