HS in Pirkanmaa | An idyll the size of a small town rises up near Tampere as if out of nowhere – This is a residential area that is being built on a whim

Tampere and Kangasala have made a rare close cooperation in the construction work of a new residential area that crosses the municipal borders, which involves, for example, the mutual sharing of costs and even the transfer of the border between the municipalities.

Fire blade Mossi puistokatu winds along the border of Tampere and Kangasala. For the time being, there is only forest around the street, which is broken only by recently completed jogging and skiing trails.

Soon everything will change, because Kangasala, with its 33,000 inhabitants, will build a residential area for up to 15,500 in the forest together with Tampere.

The project is unique – and not only because the giant is going to be built from scratch as a collaboration between two municipalities.

Mossin the Tampere-side section of puistokatu, in the future Ojala district, already has everything needed for the park street: lampposts, light traffic lanes with signposts, rat walls. Ornamental trees have also been planted.

On the side of Kangasala, in the new district of Lamminrahka, there is more along the road. Apartment buildings are going up here and there. The pride of the area, Lamminrahka’s new school center, has been completed at the end of June.

There is a common school center in the area, which is located in Lamminrahka.

4,000 residents are expected to come to the Ojala side, more than 11,500 according to the latest information in Lamminrahka.

One of the many exceptional aspects of the project is that the common infrastructure of the two neighboring cities has been built in essential parts before any residents have moved to the area. This is an atypical marching order in urban construction.

Fabric industry mayor Oskari Auvinen tells HS over the phone that the infrastructure was deliberately scheduled the opposite way as usual.

“We didn’t want to set out to make the area ahead of the ideal of building infrastructure. Instead, we wanted to make sure that everything was ready down to the last edge of the rat wall when the first residents arrived.”

The strategy has already worked, at least in the direction of construction companies. When the first lots became available for builders in 2022, all but one block was booked at once.

The first residents will move to Lamminrahka at the beginning of August.

Auvinen believes that Ojala-Lamminrahka is a unique municipal cooperation in the history of Pirkanmaa and possibly even in the whole of Finland – both in length and in the number of mutual compromises.

“At least in the Tampere region, something similar has never been implemented on this scale, and what’s more, the project has also been successful.”

Let’s go to meet border neighbors. Kangasala’s environment manager has arrived at Lamminrahka school Sirkku Malviala and director of the Tampere urban environment service area Mikko Nurminen.

The school center is special in terms of the project. It is a magnet that is hoped to attract families with children to the area. In the next few years, a total of more than 700 elementary school students and kindergarteners from Kangasa and Tampere are expected to come to the school.

The school center, which cost about 36 million euros, will be shaped according to the purpose of use. In addition to traditional classrooms, spaces can be combined and modified with transfer walls. The idea has been “the house of the whole village”, which lives from morning to night and operates outside of school days and on weekends for the use of hobby groups and clubs.

We sit in front of Lamminrahka’s newly opened kiosk. Malviala says that the kiosk will move to another location as soon as the surrounding buildings are completed. However, the service is already playing.

Sirkku Malviala, Kangasala’s environment director, and Mikko Nurminen, Tampere’s urban environment service area director, with ice cream.

To Tampere and Kangasala’s municipal cooperation, there are at least three interesting details in the project, especially when it comes to money and its distribution.

The first detail is the Lamminrahka multi-level connection. The eastern terminus of the Moss park street, which cuts through parts of the city, is firmly located on the Kangasala side, but the cities paid half the construction costs of around seven million euros.

Nurminen says that connecting the new area to the national road network was equally necessary for both cities.

“Also, the areas of the neighborhoods to be implemented are of the same category.”

Another detail is the Lamminrahka school center. Kangasala was the builder of the school, but Tampere will pay for the school in addition to student fees, regardless of how many students there are from the Tampere side.

Third and perhaps the most special thing is the transfer of the municipal border. In 2009, Kangasala handed over 156 hectares of wooded land to Tampere, where the Ojala district is now being planned.

There are few times when the border of a municipality has been moved in Finland without an argument. Malviala says that the handing over of the land was not approached emotionally, but the decision was purely pragmatic: building a new neighborhood of more than 11,000 people in the forest without the support of a larger neighboring municipality might have been too big a job for Kangasa.

What did Kangasala get in return for its land?

“By moving the border, both cities got reasonable entities, i.e. areas where we could start zoning this shared residential area, which was planned as limitless in a spiritual sense,” says Malviala.

“When you give up something, there has to be a carrot that nourishes the whole. That was exactly the case here.”

Lamminrahka’s new school center has been completed at the end of June.

to Tampere want to move especially from other parts of Finland. New neighborhoods are needed, but maybe they don’t have to be located strictly within Tampere’s borders, Malviala thinks.

“For example, it’s a shorter distance from this Lamminrahka to Tampere Keskustor than to the center of Kangasala, even though we’re on the Kangasala side.”

Mikko Nurminen says that the mutual cooperation of the Tampere region’s municipalities has attracted attention outside the region as well. People from other places have come to meet and see a model of how it is possible to succeed in regional cooperation without bad twists.

“If we only focused on competing with each other, then all the energy would be spent on that. Now that we have succeeded in doing things together, that is, we have learned to look for solutions in the long term that both benefit from, we have also made things happen.”

In the last week of June Yle toldthat Tampere has also offered to consult its ancient rival: Turku is also interested in the possibility of its own tramway.

Ojala-Lammin curd– project was started in 2002 by the realization of the suitable location of the area on the border between Tampere and the then municipality of Kangasala, in the vicinity of highway 12.

At that time, Tampere needed to be able to zone its land areas into detached house lots. The textile industry, on the other hand, wanted to grow.

The neighbors sat down at the negotiating table, although neither party could fully foresee what kind of growth rate and attraction the region would enjoy twenty years from now.

A joint idea emerged that the easiest solution for both would be to cooperate across municipal borders: a residential area that would continue as a unit across the border without the feeling that the city is now being changed.

At the same time, it was agreed that Kangasala would participate in the construction costs of the common infrastructure on the Tampere side and the other way around.

The background of the cooperation has been influenced by the work done by the municipal association of the Tampere urban area. It has brought together the leaders of the region’s municipalities for twenty years almost every week to think about the development of the region.

Kangasala handed over the land to Tampere for purely pragmatic reasons, says Sirkku Malviala, Kangasala’s habitat manager.

Could you The success of the Ojala-Lamminrahka project even partly explains how the Tampere region has managed to maintain its growth rate and attraction year after year?

In T-Media’s annual survey, Tampere has been voted the most attractive city in Finland for the past three years. This year, in the same study, Tampere also came first in the category that measures the culture of decision-making and the functionality of the administration.

Over the past ten years, the city has been heavily rebuilt. A beach tunnel, a tramway, tower blocks and Finland’s largest multi-purpose arena have been created.

Perhaps the Tampere region has learned to make compromises between neighbors in a way that would not have been possible twenty years ago.

“The recipe for the joint success of such a large class is mutual trust”, Kangasala city manager Auvinen estimates.

“Such development requires long-term joint action over a long period of time. Thus, it is possible to reach a situation where the parties are able to rise above partial optimization.”

We have to ask: does such a smooth and deep cooperation herald the union of the two largest municipalities in Pirkanmaa?

“No omens. Cooperation is limitless, but the boundaries between municipalities remain.”