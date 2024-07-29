The teenagers sat with each other at the Clearfield County Market and tried to swing over the fence to the main stage, where the headliner, country artist Riley Green, was coming to perform.

While the world is watching with bated breath the political turmoil in the United States, everyday life in the United States continues largely unchanged. In Clearfield, Pennsylvania, the highlight of the weekend was a large county market.

Clearfield, Pennsylvania

of the United States under the historic presidential election has experienced completely extraordinary twists and turns.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump there was an attempt to assassinate the sitting president, the democrats Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the candidacy just 107 days before the election.