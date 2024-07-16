Tuesday, July 16, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS in Pennsylvania | “There was nothing wrong with him” – people in the hometown of the man who shot Trump are confused

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 16, 2024
in World Europe
0
HS in Pennsylvania | “There was nothing wrong with him” – people in the hometown of the man who shot Trump are confused
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The man who shot Donald Trump lived in Bethel Park, a nice suburb of Pittsburgh. When HS visited the shooter’s home, the police had closed a section of the street to traffic. Picture: Kalle Koponen / HS

HS visited the hometown of the person who shot Donald Trump. The need to find explanations for the act is huge, but so far there are none. Politics is still talked about cautiously, just to be sure.

Bethel Park

House is small and ordinary: red brick, one floor, small windows facing the street.

Even on Saturday morning, nothing distinguished it from other similar ordinary houses around it. Now everyone knows it.

A 20-year-old lived in the house Thomas Matthew Crookswho attempted to assassinate the former US president on Saturday Donald Trump’s. Trump survived, Crooks was killed by Secret Service bullets.

#Pennsylvania #wrong #people #hometown #man #shot #Trump #confused

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Tennis | Sauli Niinistö plays a tennis match against Teemu Selännet

Tennis | Sauli Niinistö plays a tennis match against Teemu Selännet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]