HS in Pennsylvania | “There was nothing wrong with him” – people in the hometown of the man who shot Trump are confused

The man who shot Donald Trump lived in Bethel Park, a nice suburb of Pittsburgh. When HS visited the shooter’s home, the police had closed a section of the street to traffic.

HS visited the hometown of the person who shot Donald Trump. The need to find explanations for the act is huge, but so far there are none. Politics is still talked about cautiously, just to be sure.

Bethel Park

House is small and ordinary: red brick, one floor, small windows facing the street.

Even on Saturday morning, nothing distinguished it from other similar ordinary houses around it. Now everyone knows it.

A 20-year-old lived in the house Thomas Matthew Crookswho attempted to assassinate the former US president on Saturday Donald Trump’s. Trump survived, Crooks was killed by Secret Service bullets.