HS in Pennsylvania | “I wish he had done it earlier” – Americans were not surprised by Biden’s decision

HS in Pennsylvania|HS met the Americans in Fairfield, Pennsylvania and asked what they think about Biden’s decision to abandon the pursuit of the nomination.

US President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the presidential race did not surprise the citizens of the town of Fairfield.

Fairfield, Pennsylvania

Surrounded by green hills, Fairfield is a very typical American small town. It is surrounded by Adams County became more expensive in the 2020 election, solidly on the Republican side, with Trump collecting 66 percent of the vote.