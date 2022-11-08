HS in Pennsylvania | A candidate’s stroke can decide the Senate – which is exactly why a voter changed his mind at the last minute

Pennsylvania could decide the entire nation’s Senate race. Republican celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz seems to have passed Democrat John Fetterman, who has had a stroke, in a straight line.

York, Pennsylvania

of the United States control of the Senate could be decided by a single candidate’s seizure.

That was strongly felt in the small town of York, Pennsylvania, where the very first voter interviewed by HS said that he had changed his mind because of the issue.

“That was the biggest factor in my decision,” admitted the psychology student Jimal Jimenez20.

Jimenez had originally considered voting Democratic John Fetterman. Uncertainty about his health and ability, however, made him choose the Republicans Mehmet Ozinalthough Jimenez doesn’t like his personality at all.

Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor Fetterman was led by celebrity physician “Dr. Oz” in practically all opinion polls, until just before the election, Oz seemed to have passed.

Just this race may resolve the balance of power in the Senate, where a tighter fight was expected than the House of Representatives.

Before the election, the seats in the Senate were evenly split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans. In the House of Representatives, the Democrats had a majority, which the Republicans were predicted to take over in the elections.

A sign directed to the polling place at the old theater in old downtown York, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday.

Fetterman suffered a stroke in May just before the Democratic primary, but won it nonetheless. The incident still affects his ability to speak, which was clearly visible two weeks ago during a televised debate against Republican Oz.

Fetterman seemed to understand everything but struggled for words and was clearly unable to present his case as fluently as he would have liked.

“It was a pretty rough ride,” Jimenez said.

“It hurt to see Fetterman in such bad trouble.”

Oz, who has been running his own talk show for years, is also an exceptionally simplistic performer, which further increased the contrast between the candidates’ performances.

“I think Fetterman has done a good job in his position as deputy governor, he has taken a better line with regard to crime than many claim. But in this situation, Oz just seems like a better choice,” Jimenez reasoned.

“I like his position on abortion: let’s leave it to the states.”

Jimenez said he generally leans Republican, but considers himself a mobile voter.

Pennsylvania is a traditional swing state, which means that the senator’s seat can realistically go to either party in these elections. There are only a handful of such states.

There are even fewer states where the Democrats have a real chance of taking the seat from the Republicans, and the outgoing senator in Pennsylvania is a Republican.

Public administration studying Ashley Hines22, said he voted for Fetterman and other Democrats through the electoral rolls, in both federal, state and local elections.

“Democrats match my values, and the biggest issue in this election was abortion rights,” Hines said.

“Republicans have become very fascist. Their politics regarding abortion and, for example, crime, are guided by sexism and racism.”

Ashley Hines voted only for Democratic candidates.

Despite his gloomy overall picture, Hines described the election in Pennsylvania as fun.

“I come from the blue, or democratic, state of Illinois. Here in Pennsylvania, there is more tension around the election and your vote matters more.”

The insurance company official Karen Fitch53, voted only for the Democrats, although the president does not give clean papers Joe Biden to the administration.

“It’s not that I want to preserve the status quobut let’s say I put my moral views ahead of my political views,” Fitch said.

“It’s really hard for me to understand how Republican voters can accept the values ​​of some of their candidates.”

Karen Fitch (right) and her daughter Vita took an election selfie after voting in York, Pennsylvania.

HS talked voters in the historic center of York, where the oldest houses date from the 18th century, even before the independence of the United States. But the city is ruined, he complained Ann70.

“It’s the Democrats’ fault. Before this was full of small shops, it was nice to go shopping here. Now half of the business premises are offices of socialist social programs,” said Ann, who works part-time at a Walmart supermarket.

Ann did not want to reveal her last name or allow her face to be photographed because “there are all kinds of crazy people out there”.

Ann voted Republican in all of Tuesday’s elections, but doubted their integrity. He believes that the vote count of the last presidential election, with the thumbs of the Democrats, was a victory for Biden.

“I think that Donald Trump running for president again in two years, and looking at what was done to him, he really deserved it.”

