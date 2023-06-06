HS in Paris | “Undo everything!” These are the demands of the French protesters

On Tuesday, the pension demonstration in Paris will perhaps be the last of its kind. This week will tell once and for all whether Macron will get his pension reform through.

Paris

“We do not give up”, shouts a large crowd of demonstrators right on the corners of the administrative quarters of Paris. The pension protest gathered a large and angry crowd on the streets of Paris again on Tuesday. They are together for the 14th time.

Although the pension law changes have already been approved by the president Emmanuel Macron as signatories, the protest movement still believes in the possibility of changes.

On Thursday, the parliament is supposed to discuss a bill that could water down the key points of Macron’s pension law. Opponents of the law are upset that the law was passed without a vote. According to the French constitution, bypassing the parliament is possible in exceptional cases.

Many see Tuesday’s demonstration as the last pension protest. However, the anger still smolders. The People’s Movement will continue to gather those who are dissatisfied with President Macron, whose living standards have decreased as a result of the rise in prices.

HS met protesters at Place Invalides in Paris.

Emma Larbes-Riitano, 22, student

“I participate in demonstrations in the pink bloc. The group has several organizations that oppose racism, environmental destruction and the trampling of human rights. For me, opposing racism is essential. Minorities suffer the most in the reforms, they are already weak.

I’m studying political research at university, but now I’m doing an internship at a communications company. I told the boss in the morning that I have to go today. He understood. Cancel everything. That would be my message in a nutshell.”

Juan Bellido

Juan Bellido, 59, general worker in the food industry

“I work shifts at the Aldi grocery store and sell churros in a food truck. There are more hours per week than the law allows. Before, the grocery store was a smaller chain, until the large German chain Aldi bought it. I have nothing good to say about Aldi.

I am Spanish, but have lived in France for 30 years. Retirement decisions are just the beginning. Next comes the holidays. I have been unemployed and depressed. I got some sense of life from these demonstrations. I would summarize my message in two words: democracy and respect. They would let people vote on their own issues.”

Vèronique, 64, retired

“I have been an activist for a long time. I’m interested in defending the disadvantaged in society, and I’ve done all kinds of things myself: cleaned, been a housekeeper, given therapeutic treatments and also been unemployed. I raised my children alone.

In the feminist Rosies group, I found joy. It is better to fight while dancing. The position of women will be weak in the pension reform. We will continue the fight even after the legal decisions. In short: We will not give up.”

Annick Odoy

Annick Odoy, 42, ticket seller at the railway company SNCF

“I’m on strike. I joined a trade union and now I’m participating in demonstrations for the fourth time. The railway workers are active, but it seems that we are not being listened to.

The way Macron handled the pension reform without listening to the people is mind boggling. Public outrage, that’s how I would describe my feelings now.”

Sandrine Galli

Sandrine Galli, 42, employee of a trade association

“I am working here because my nursing trade union is organizing demonstrations. But I am also here for personal reasons. I’ve seen up close how the care industry has deteriorated year by year. Things have not gone in a good direction. It is difficult to combine private life and work. Many cannot even make it to the current retirement age.

President Macron has not wanted to listen to the trade unions and will not accept us. In addition to decisions, this is annoying. We are not listened to.

When the protests are over, I’ll go back to work as usual. There is a lot to do.”

Minister of the Interior by Gérald Darman according to the demonstrations, extremist groups are also involved. In France, 11,000 police officers will be patrolling the streets on Tuesday, with 4,000 of them in Paris.

Macron has justified the increase in the retirement age by, among other things, the large amount of French public debt.

According to the opponents, the measures are misdirected, and the rich will be allowed to slouch in the old model.

The protests have seen attacks against, for example, the luxury brand Louis Vuitton.

By Europeans In France, people retire early. The current French administration has promised to raise the minimum wages as a carrot, for example.