HS in Paris | “Many don’t understand the extent of the situation,” says one of the thousands of protesters

Shock. Consternation. Sadness and rage. Unfortunately, not a surprise in any way.

That’s how protesters described the mood Thursday afternoon in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris, where thousands marched wearing white t-shirts and chanting in unison Nahelin name demanding justice.

The participants showed their support for the mother, whose 17-year-old Nahel son was killed by a bullet fired by the police on Tuesday in Nanterre, with a demonstration called a peaceful march. At the same time, they demonstrated against police violence in general.

“The police are supposed to protect us, but they are doing the opposite and carrying out ethnic profiling. Many do not understand the extent of the situation. Things have to change,” says a 19-year-old student living in Cergy Deck Talba.

Kannelle Talba hopes for a change in the behavior of police officers.

The 41-year-old also needs a change Anne. He does not dare to appear in the story with his full name or face, because he works for the state, but participating in the march was necessary for him.

“This kind of institutional violence can no longer be accepted. It infuriates me that the politicians do not hear our outrage, but they silently accept the violence used by the police. The saddest thing is that even after this, nothing will likely change,” he says.

Last on Tuesday, two policemen stopped the young Nahel for violating the traffic rules, after which the police shot him dead. The police first distorted the course of events until a video of the incident spread on social media. It revealed the police threatening to shoot the young driver during the check and eventually shooting him at close range. Now the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Because of what happened, there have been violent riots in France again since Tuesday. Fires were set in Nanterre and fireworks have been shot at police stations around the country. Minister of the Interior by Gerard Darmanin according to the night before Thursday, the police arrested 150 people. What causes the rage of the French and can anything stop it?

The participants in Thursday’s demonstration demanded justice for the 17-year-old shot by the police in their shirts.

“Such a reaction is not new in France, but a continuation of a situation that has been tense for a long time,” says the political scientist and director of the state’s CNRS research center Luc Rouban by phone to HS.

According to Rouban, French society is vulnerable and wounded, and violent phenomena only make the situation worse.

“You still have to remember that violence has always been a part of political decision-making in revolutionary France. In addition to that, violence has increased due to the weakening of state and social cohesion, when local public services have been scaled back and French people’s trust in politicians has weakened. The problem is very complex,” he says.

Director of the CNRS research center Luc Rouban.

Rouban believes that the rioting that started with the Nahel tragedy will subside in France before long. He wants to remind you that 70 percent of French people still trust the police and many French strongly condemn the violent rioting and destruction of places by the demonstrators.

“For example, compared to the United States, France is relatively calm, and there have recently been violent riots elsewhere in Europe, such as in Greece or Britain. It is about the international increase in violence, which is related to opposition to liberalism and globalization. When a person does not find himself within the rules of society and isolates himself, it feeds a certain kind of suspicion and social injustice,” says Rouban.

According to Rouban, the question of the violence used by the police is not so much due to the law amended in February 2017, which gives French police officers more freedom to use violence in their work. According to the political scientist, the reason is rather that the police are overworked and on the verge of burn out.

It is a national crisis where police officers feel that they are being treated badly and it leads to psycho-social problems among police officers. At the same time, French people living in economically insecure conditions feel the same way. The citizens’ general dissatisfaction is widespread.

“In France, we always live in a certain kind of conflict situation, which we must not resolve. Some of the immigrants have been driven into situations with very conscious strategies that seem to encourage them to do stupid things. We still have to remember that there are many immigrants in France who also adapt to our society, and some of them are also police officers,” says Rouban.

Political scientist is worried that because of the anger and violence caused by such incidents, the French far-right will loudly demand stricter discipline and that the government’s policy will move further and further to the right under its pressure, where it already is, according to him. According to Rouban Emmanuel Macron should distribute power more to the provinces, and not run the country so vertically and like a company.

“We are often prisoners of our old models. For example, our school system worked 20-30 years ago, but not anymore. We should be more inspired by the Finnish public school model and give schools more control locally. It’s not enough that Macron proposes shortening school holidays so that young people stay disciplined and violence decreases,” says Rouban.

President Macron has announced that nothing justifies the young man’s death and hoped that justice will do its job quickly. At the same time, the government has strongly condemned all forms of violence across France. At least there are no signs of the protests dying down yet.

According to Rouban, violence, its phenomena and prevention will be hotly debated in the next presidential election.

“Then the right will demand even stricter rules, while the left will hopefully try to find deeper reasons why violence has become such a central issue in France. Until then, Macron should find ways to try to unite the people instead of dividing them, because even though these violences won’t last for weeks, they can flare up again anytime later,” says Rouban.