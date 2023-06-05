HS in Paris | Louis Vuitton gets hit when the French hate the rich

The French are on the street again on Tuesday. In addition to opposing the pension law, citizens rage against the rich. The poor are left to die, says a well-known French writer.

Paris

“Satiate, really”, working as a real estate agent Astrid Sachs huff.

It’s a hot Sunday in June in Paris, in front of the Fondation Louis Vuitton museum. We are asking the French for their opinions on the street protests. The latest one is due on Tuesday.

Sachs has no sympathy. In his opinion, the silent majority is forgotten in the demonstrations. Those who work and pay taxes.

“And [Bernard] Arnault. He’s doing something after all. I am proud, for example, that he finances [palaneen] Repairs to Notre Dame.”

Astrid Sachs walked her dog Jade on Sunday in Paris.

Arnault and the luxury giant he owns, LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton), have become a symbol of wealth. Fairytale riches seem especially unfair to the French now that the standard of living has collapsed as a result of rising prices.

Arnault has become one of the richest people in the world with a fortune of around $187 billion. LVMH, on the other hand, is the most valuable company in Europe.

Although Arnault’s company is not involved with the museum, his businesses secure funding for the foundation. And the museum doesn’t hide the connection: the wall is decorated with the Louis Vuitton letters familiar from luxury bags: LV.

Bernard Arnault attended the opening of the Fondation Louis Vuitton with his wife Hélène Mercier-Arnault in October 2014.

Today in the spring, Arnault’s business and foundation have come under a new kind of attention. In April, a group of pension protesters marched into Louis Vuitton’s headquarters with smoke bombs.

As part of the large May Day demonstrations, a group of activists sprayed color on the glass walls of the Fondation Louis Vuitton and threw coloring stakes. The protest was named succinctly: “Against the rich”.

“In this social situation, where the French give up one meal a day, the prosperity of big companies is immoral,” the group says.

Museum visitors Claudine Angiboust and Michele Mousset are fed up with protesters. Getting around on public transport has been difficult for a long time, when in addition to official demonstrations, the city is full of unofficial protests.

“There will always be rich people. After all, Arnault supports culture and distributes his wealth in this way to everyone. Of course, I understand that the most unskilled are not here among the museum visitors,” Angiboust says.

Michèle Mousset and Claudine Angiboust have arrived to visit the museum on Sunday. For Angiboust, the visit to the Fondation Louis Vuitton is already the fourth.

They pose in front of the museum Laurent and Valerie have solved the difficulties of strikes in their own way: they always drive their own car.

“There seem to be more problems in Paris now,” they mused.

Although hatred against the rich has been simmering in France for a long time, the protests now have new tones.

Senior researcher Magali Della Sudda The French National Research Center confirms the observation that the protests are directed at criticizing the rich. Della Sudda has studied especially the yellow vest movement, which opposed the president Emmanuel Macron and his energy policy in 2018.

“The demonstrations show a strong sense of unfairness, which is intensified by the weakening of purchasing power and the problems of pension adequacy already in their current form. The feeling of unfairness is increased by the fact that extortion measures are not targeted at companies or high incomes.”

For many, Macron has become the president of the rich. One of his criticized decisions is to lower wealth taxes for the rich at the start of his first term in 2018.

There was a queue at the Louis Vuitton flagship store on the Champs-Élysées in Paris on Sunday.

So could understand the division of France, one must turn to one of the most famous writers of contemporary France. 30 year old Edouard Louis has written a series of books about his homeland, where he describes poverty firsthand.

The latest in his work Change: method he describes his own rise in class. What kind of manners, clothes, teeth and talking beard does a believable life in the upper classes require?

The French writer Édouard Louis says that the publisher did not believe the reality of the poor at first, which he wrote about in his first book, No More Eddy.

Louis fought his way from a northern French smallholder to a top Parisian university. On the way, for example, he changed his name. Now, according to his own words, Louis is part of the ruling class, but still homeless.

“I’m no longer comfortable in the environment where I grew up, but I don’t feel at home either. This feeling helps to understand the reality of classes.”

While traveling around different countries, Louis almost always comes across a similar setting. The media, literary circles and those in power talk about an egalitarian society where class war is history.

At the same time, dozens of readers say that their experiences completely correspond to those recorded by Louis in his books.

However, would the situation be better in Finland than in France? This lacks, for example, the French elite schools for politicians, and the school system enables class advancement.

“I don’t think so,” Louis snaps immediately.

“When I’m here at the hotel, someone cleans my room. There are people here too who use power. The rise of the extreme right is one example of not recognizing the class division. They benefit from it.”

“I want to bridge the gap between lived reality and public discussion. Class violence is real.”

On the rolls of Louis describes a childhood dependent on food aid. Louis has no sympathy for the current administration.

“There are two options for the poor in modern France. Either you die or you die.”

“For me, politics is a very intimate, bodily issue. In the fine circles of Paris, politics is talked about like choosing suitable clothes. For us, politics dictated whether we ate or heated our home.”

Louis’s father, who was injured in the factory accident, could not get proper treatment and his health collapsed.

“The decisions directly affected his body.”

His books in addition, Louis participates in the social debate. On Tuesday, he will again participate in the demonstrations. Of course, he says.

For him, the pension law is a new manifestation of class war.

“Many of us said from the beginning that President Macron is dangerous. We were not listened to. It’s absurd that some are realizing this only now.”