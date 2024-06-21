HS in Oulu | Dark violent crimes make Oulu headlines time and time again – What’s really going on there?

HS in Oulu|Kaukovainio is one of Oulu’s disreputable neighborhoods. However, the people who live there disagree.

Stabs, assaults, suspicions of murder. Many serious violent crimes have occurred in Oulu during the past year, he says Kaleva. The most recent stabbings occurred in the shopping center Valkea in the center of Oulu.

In addition to the city center, violent crimes have occurred in the Kaukovainio district. In April, a dead man was found in Kaukovainio, and the case is being investigated as a homicide. In June, an assault took place in the yard of an apartment building, which is being investigated as attempted murder.

From Oulu Heidi Svalan I think Kaukovainio has a bad reputation.

“I guess it lives up to its reputation,” he says.

He justifies his opinion with the acts of violence that happened in April and a few days earlier. The incidents don’t scare him, even though he works as a youth counselor at the Kaukovainio youth center.

“It’s such a norm here,” he says.

Youth counselors Ilari Nikula and Heidi Svala worked at the youth facility in Kaukovainio on Friday.

“At least now [Kaukovainion] the cases have been squabbles between adults, but you have to think all the time that if the cases affect those children, then you have to be ready to talk with them.”

Svala thinks Oulu is “a bit dangerous”.

“There are many residents here and many different people, so violence does happen here. This is a big city by Finnish standards.”

Youth director Heidi Svala spends a lot of time in Kaukovainio because of her work.

Oulu has often made headlines because of the violence that has occurred in the city.

However, the statistics show that in relation to the population, there are no more crimes against life and health in Oulu than in other large cities.

The statistics also show that the number of crimes against life and health has remained constant in Oulu over the past few years.

Several times lived in Kaukovainio for a year Fordowsa Ahmed Elmi says the area is peaceful. He does not consider Oulu dangerous.

“I think it’s good to live in Oulu,” he says.

She is not afraid for herself, she is for her two children. Lest something happen to them.

In 2023, approximately 350 suspected hate crimes against life and health came to the attention of the authorities, says Yle. Cases have been recorded since 2006, and there have not been as many suspicions in the past.

Far away A group is sitting in front of S-market. One of the group is from Oulu Harry, who also considers Kaukovainio a good place to live. He wants to give an interview with just his first name, but his full name is known to the editor.

“There is a much better community here than in many other places. – – Here, everyone takes care of each other, both the old and the young,” says the father of three.

“By chatting and helping others. It’s not always just evil, which is also fueled by the media.”

Harri also lived in the area in his youth, then somewhere else in between. According to Harri, Kaukovainio no longer has the same services compared to before.

“There is a buyer missing here. – – Now this is nothing but the benefit of the trade.”

Kaukovainio shopping center was demolished a few years ago.

From Oulu Mama Ari is walking with her almost two-year-old child. He lives in Kaukovainio with his family, but doesn’t like the area.

“I am working hard to be able to move to a really good area. This area is full of immigrants. And people who don’t… I don’t know if they go to work,” he thinks.

“I want my child to have a cool place to live, his own home and to be happy. I don’t want to live on rent.”

Mama Ari dreams of owning an apartment and moving away from Kaukovainio.

Mama Ari is walking with her child under two years old. He does not enjoy Kaukovainio.

Ari, who is studying to become a nurse, has lived with his family in Oulu for a year. He does not feel unsafe in Kaukovainio.

“Some say that the area is not safe, but I haven’t experienced anything bad myself.”

Cabby Ahmed Shanyalw moves a lot in the Kaukovainio area because of his work. He has lived in Oulu for over thirty years. Shanyalwi is busy, the customer is waiting.

Moving around Kaukovainio or elsewhere in Oulu is not scary, he says, however.

“Nothing has happened to me, there are good people here.”