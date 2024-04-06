HS in Norway | At the tip of Lofoten lies a small municipality called Norway's disaster, which declared bankruptcy

Lofoten is a window to Norway. Still, the municipality at the top of the island group is in financial distress.

More than a million tourists travel to Lofoten every year. At the head of the island chain, the municipality of less than a thousand inhabitants is still teetering on the brink of bankruptcy. Residents of Moskenes, designated as Norway's disaster municipality, are embarrassed by the sudden attention.

Moskenes

Two fish are sloshed onto the pier. One cod and one sei. There is Carl-Fredrik Gylseth family dinner.

The heads are missing from the fish, they have already been gutted in the boat. After the headless fish, the fisherman himself climbs onto the wooden pier.