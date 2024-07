On Thursday, people traveling to Russia formed a queue tens of meters long in front of the Narva border station on the edge of Pietarinaukio.

More than a hundred Finnish citizens cross the Russian border in Estonia every day. HS went to find out what they were up to.

From Tampere Darya Aleshkova, 12, sits looking disgusted on the edge of Pietarinaukio in Narva, Estonia. It’s a Thursday in July, the sun is blazing against the asphalt.

Aleshkova has a collapsible camping chair, a fan and a battery-powered fan with her.